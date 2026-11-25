The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has ordered tighter controls on African giant snail breeding and trading, urging local authorities to destroy all live specimens to prevent the invasive species from spreading.

Giant African snails are an invasive alien species that pose a threat to crops. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has urged provincial and municipal authorities to urgently inspect and tighten controls on the breeding and trading of giant African snails, while collecting and destroying all remaining live specimens to prevent the invasive species from spreading into the natural environment.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Deputy Minister Nguyen Quoc Tri has signed an official dispatch requesting provincial and municipal people's committees to direct relevant agencies, in coordination with local authorities, to inspect the breeding, keeping, transportation, trading, and purchase of giant African snails within their jurisdictions. Violations of regulations governing the breeding and trading of the species must be promptly detected and handled.

The ministry has also called for inspections and measures to prevent the advertising, promotion, supply of breeding stock, and sale and purchase of giant African snails on social media platforms. Organizations and individuals currently breeding or keeping the snails must urgently collect and destroy all remaining live specimens, ensuring that none escape into the natural environment.

Previously, specialized agencies inspected giant African snail breeding and trading activities in several localities.

In Hanoi, a farm in Phuong Duc Commune was found to have previously held around 300-400 kilograms of live snails. By the time of the inspection, all the snails had died and had been treated with powdered lime. Only nine live specimens remained and were retained by specialized agencies for sampling.

In Hai Phong, five households in Dai Son Commune had purchased giant African snails for commercial breeding. Their purchases included 1,000 parent snails, 740 kilograms of juvenile snails, and 425 kilograms of snails for consumption. Only around 500 specimens remain.

In Lang Son Province, a resident in Tri Le Commune purchased 500 specimens in August 2026 for VND20 million (US$775). By the afternoon of November 23, nearly all the snails had died, with only 93 specimens remaining alive.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the giant African snail, scientifically known as Achatina fulica, is listed as an invasive alien species under Circular No. 69/2025/TT-BNNMT dated November 28, 2025. Its breeding and trading are prohibited in all forms in Vietnam.

The species feeds on a wide range of plants, reproduces rapidly, and can spread over large areas. It can damage agricultural crops, compete with native mollusk species, and adversely affect the environment and ecological balance.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh