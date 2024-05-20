Business

Vietnam plans to boost Lam Dong’s airport capacity

Vietnam plans to more than double the annual capacity of Lien Khuong Airport in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to 5 million passengers in the next six years.

At Lien Khuong airport (Photo: SGGP)

Under a master plan to develop the airport during 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 recently approved by the Ministry of Transport, the airport’s Terminal 2 will be constructed in 2021-2030, able to serve some 3 million passengers a year, and will then be expanded to increase the airport capacity to 7 million by 2050.

Meanwhile, it is designed to handle 20,000 tonnes of cargo and 30,000 tonnes by 2030 and 2050, respectively.

The airport is to become an international aerodrome, able to host Airbus A320, A321, and A350 and Boeing B747 and B787 aircraft or similar-sized ones.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam was assigned to study and complete the master plan and coordinate with the provincial People’s Committee and relevant agencies to announce, manage, and carry out the project.

Meanwhile, the provincial People’s Committee was asked to update the planning and arrange a land fund for the airport expansion when necessary.

