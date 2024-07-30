Vietnam Pho Festival 2024 to be held in South Korea in October

The 2024 Vietnam Pho Festival will be held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on October 5-6, aiming to honor Pho, a quintessential dish embodying the essence of Vietnam's wet-rice civilization.

The 2023 Vietnam Pho Festival is held at Yoyogi Park located in the center of Tokyo, Japan.

The festival featuring a series of cultural activities will provide a chance for South Koreans and Vietnamese people living in the RoK to explore and learn about the historical, cultural, and culinary values of Vietnam, contributing to strengthening friendship, arts, tourism, economy, and diplomacy between the two countries.

The event includes about 80 display booths and various areas for exhibitions on Pho culture, tourism, and economy, such as the journey of Pho space, Pho spice space, Pho and tea space, Pho and Vietnamese tourism, Pho and Vietnamese economy. There will be also art performances, culinary arts programs, folk games, and more.

The festival aims to honor the distinctive culinary cultural values, promote the image and economic potential of Vietnam to Korean friends, foster cultural exchange and economic relations, as well as deepen the friendship between the two countries.

The 2024 Vietnam Pho Festival is jointly organized by the Saigontourist Group, Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, and diplomatic agencies at home and abroad.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh