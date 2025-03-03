Vietnam People’s Air Force and mission to protect national skies

Following this direction, on March 3, 1955, the Ministry of National Defence decided to establish the Airport Research Department, marking the formation of Vietnam's air force.

The Air Defence - Air Force has been equipped with advanced Su-30MK2 fighter jets, marking a significant step in the country's strategic direction towards modernisation. (Photo: VNA)

Building on its proud tradition and victories over the past seven decades, the Air Defence - Air Force (ADAF) has continued to strengthen combat readiness, ever-ready to protect the homeland from aerial threats.

Battlefields in the skies

During the early years of the resistance against French colonialism, right after the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), the Party and the State aimed to build a regular military with all essential forces, including the Navy, Army and Air Defence – Air Force. Following this direction, on March 3, 1955, the Ministry of National Defence decided to establish the Airport Research Department, marking the formation of Vietnam's air force.

In early 1959, the Air Force Department was established, and air force regiments were gradually formed. Despite numerous challenges, with strong support from the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence, the air force developed rapidly.

On April 3, 1965, the MiG-17 Squadron took off, shooting down two US Navy F-8U aircraft over the skies of Ham Rong in central Thanh Hoa province. The victory in "opening the sky front" inspired people and soldiers nationwide, bolstering the determination to defeat the US invaders.

Between 1964 and 1972, throughout two waves of the US’s destruction campaigns over the northern region, the force achieved many outstanding victories, shooting down numerous advanced aircraft and capturing veteran American pilots with thousands of flight hours.

In particular, during the December 1972 Air Defence Campaign, the ADAF worked closely with other forces, downing seven enemy planes, including two B-52 bombers, and capturing five enemy pilots. This effort contributed to the "Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the Air" victory, forcing the US to sign the Paris Peace Accords on January 27, 1973, resuming peace in Vietnam.

During the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign, after just six days of intense training, on the afternoon of April 28, 1975, the Quyet Thang (determined to win) Squadron used an A-37 aircraft captured from the enemy to launch a surprise attack on Tan Son Nhat Airport, helping accelerate the strategic plan on various battlefields. After national reunification, the ADAF, along with the people and military, played a key role in safeguarding the southwestern and northern borders, assisting Cambodia in escaping the genocidal regime, fulfilling international missions.

VNA