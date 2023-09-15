Vietnam pays much attention to young people: NA Chairman

The Vietnam National Assembly hosted the ninth Global Conference Young Parliamentarians showing Vietnam pays much attention to young people and the global issues of young people today, said National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

The ninth Global Conference for Young Parliamentarians themed ‘The role of young people in accelerating sustainable development goals by digital transformation and innovation’ at the National Convention Center in Hanoi was presided by Emma Tangi Muteka, a Member of Parliament from Namibia and a member of the Leadership Committee of the IPU Young Parliamentarians Forum,

NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man and heads of the organizing committee of the 9th CGYP, leaders from relevant ministries, departments, and representatives from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the IPU Young Parliamentarians Forum were also present.

More than 120 young parliamentarians and delegates from more than 70 IPU member parliaments and representatives of international organizations, ambassadors, representatives of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations in Vietnam and more than 300 Vietnamese delegates were attending the special conference.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue delivered the opening speech at the conference. He warmly welcomed the President, Secretary General of IPU, member parliamentary delegations, observers and guests

NA Chairman Hue said that Vietnam proposed the initiative and is very honored to be chosen the host country to host the 9th Global Young Parliamentarians Conference by IPU.

After the success of the IPU-132 General Assembly (2015), the 26th APPF Conference (2018) and the 41st AIPA General Assembly (2020), the Vietnam National Assembly's hosting of this global Young Parliamentarians conference continues to affirm its proactive and responsible participation in the IPU as well as demonstrate Vietnam's concern for young people and the global issues of young people today, said the National Assembly Chairman.

After speaking about Vietnam's achievements after 37 years of reform, Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue commented that the Southeast Asian, along with the world, is entering the third decade of the 21st century with various unprecedented changes and incidents such as the coronavirus pandemic bringing about huge losses.

The persistent and complex impact of the pandemic, combined with geopolitical tensions and conflicts; competition, strategic separation, fluctuations and instability in the food, energy, financial and monetary markets, decline in investment, and disruption of supply chains have erased many achievements of poverty reduction programs as well as caused many enormous difficulties, both in the immediate and long term for many countries around the world, said the leader of the Vietnamese National Assembly.

In that context, the implementation of the United Nations' SDGs sustainable development agenda is slowing down, making it difficult to complete the goals. In addition, non-traditional security issues, especially the negative impacts of climate change, are directly affecting the lives of people, the security program and the development of every country.

However, the Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam emphasized that countries in the world tend to cooperate with others for further development. The world was successful in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic. The epidemic makes people all over the world show their solidarity. Simultaneously, the trends of digital transformation, green transformation, and innovation are being promoted widely. While globalization faces difficulties, a series of new economic linkage and cooperation initiatives at both the regional and global levels continue to be accelerated.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue believed that each young parliamentarian from member parliaments will promote their intelligence, youth, creativity, responsibility and enthusiasm to actively contribute to the success of the conference with important and practical topics for the common development of each country.

In conclusion, the Chairman of the National Assembly wished the young parliamentarians to have productive working days and memorable experiences in Vietnam.