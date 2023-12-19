Vietnam obtains impressive diplomatic achievements

The most outstanding diplomatic achievement of Vietnam this year is to solve challenging problems that are impossible missions to many countries when the strategic competition among giant nations is increasingly fiercer.

State President Vo Van Thuong and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting at the Presidential Palace on December 13 (Photo: SGGP)



Strictly following the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralization and diversification, Vietnam has upgraded its relationships with important partners like the US and Japan, the former of which has greatly boosted economic growth.

Vietnam has also been able to improve and strengthen its relationships with other long-time partners. For instance, Vietnam and China has agreed upon the establishment of a ‘Community with Shared Future between Vietnam – China’ in the latest visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping this December. This is one strategic agreement to display the highest level of trust of the two nations’ leaders as well as the great effort for the happiness of their citizens, and for the peace of humankind.

Besides trying to maintain balance bilateral and multilateral interests, Vietnam also chose a neutral policy in order not to rely too much on any specific partner. It continued to deepen bilateral foreign relations for mutual benefits and trust increase.

As to multilateral diplomacy, it actively contributed to the construction and shaping of multilateral institutions and the international political and economic order, which is extremely important when there are several signs of escalating tensions in many areas in the world.

Another remarkable achievement of Vietnams’ foreign affairs this year is the maintenance of a harmonious relationship with neighboring nations to ensure security in the region.

The ties between Vietnam and China, Laos, and Cambodia have all been strengthened at the Party, State, and people's diplomatic levels. In addition, Vietnam’s links to the countries sharing the maritime boundaries like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand have been tightened.

The economic aspect has received impressive results thanks to wise diplomatic activities in 2023. The FDI flow, along with optimistic expectations of foreign investors in such a stable and dynamic economic environment in Vietnam, was one major factor for the country to witness economic growth this year.

It is estimated that in 2023, the import-export value can reach US$700 billion. More than 30 products earned export turnovers of over $1 billion. The FDI attraction increased by nearly 15 percent regardless of the troublesome economic picture in the world. Many major international corporations in key fields (e.g. semiconductor) have discussed cooperation opportunities with Vietnam.

In the upcoming years, the global status is still unsteady, asking the diplomacy staff to first predict possibilities, followed by the introduction of corresponding foreign policy strategies. The key point is to promote the pioneer role of diplomacy in creating and maintaining a stable environment in order to attract more international resources into the country for national development and national status enhancement.

Any devised foreign policies must ensure the national benefits to the highest; observe all basic principles of international laws as well as the United Nations Charter; guarantee equality, cooperation, and mutual benefits for all peoples and countries; and strive for the ultimate, immutable goals of national independence, autonomy, and sovereignty.

By Ambassador Nguyen Van Huynh (Vietnam Peace Committee) – Translated by Huong Vuong