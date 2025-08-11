Vietnam naval ship departs for ASEAN multilateral exercise

During its stay in Malaysia, Frigate 016 – Quang Trung and the Vietnamese delegation will take part in port activities, the ASEAN Naval Fleet Review, and at-sea exercises.

Frigate 016 - Quang Trung and a working delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy departed from Cam Ranh Military Port in Khanh Hoa province on Sunday afternoon to participate in the third ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX 3) in Penang, Malaysia.

A see-off ceremony held for the delegation at Cam Ranh Military Port in Khanh Hoa province on Sunday. — Photo qdnd.vn

During its stay in Malaysia, Frigate 016 – Quang Trung and the Vietnamese delegation will take part in port activities, the ASEAN Naval Fleet Review, and at-sea exercises. The program includes the opening and closing ceremonies of AMNEX 3, a street parade, ASEAN Naval Technical Meeting, ship tours and receptions, a fleet review, formation manoeuvres and replenishment at sea, maritime security threat response drills on high-speed boats, aerial formation photography, and ceremonial passing exercises at sea.

The delegation, led by Deputy Commander of Naval Region 4 Colonel Nguyen Vinh Nam, implements the directives of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on international integration and defence diplomacy. The exercise aims to enhance coordination in addressing common maritime security challenges, and to strengthen relations, cooperation, mutual understanding and trust among participating navies, for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Vietnam’s participation in AMNEX 3 demonstrates its commitment as a member of the ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting (ANCM) and responds to the invitation of the Royal Malaysian Navy, showing support for multilateral international activities hosted by Malaysia.

The mission also provides an opportunity to improve the delegation’s command and coordination skills, combat readiness, and mastery of weapons and equipment during prolonged operations at sea; gain experience in hosting and joining international events; and conduct reconnaissance and collect information along the voyage.

VNA