Vietnamese State President chairs welcome ceremony for Sultan of Brunei

State President Luong Cuong hosted an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on December 1 morning for Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, who is on a three-day state visit to Vietnam.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks to review the results of cooperation between the two nations in recent times and propose directions for future collaboration.

This is the sixth visit to Vietnam by the Sultan of Brunei, contributing to further strengthening and deepening political trust, promoting multifaceted cooperation, and advancing bilateral relations towards increasingly substantive and effective outcomes.

State President Luong Cuong (R) welcomes Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Brunei officially established diplomatic relations on February 29, 1992. Over more than three decades, their friendship and multifaceted cooperation have made strong and substantive progress. In this journey, 2019 marked an important milestone in the bilateral relations when the leaders of the two countries agreed to elevate their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership during the state visit to Vietnam by the Sultan in March 2019.

The upgrade of the bilateral relationship to the Comprehensive Partnership represents an extremely important step, marking a transformation in both quantity and quality of the bilateral ties. Since then, the Vietnam–Brunei Comprehensive Partnership has made multiple advances across key pillars, including politics and security, trade and investment, and people-to-people diplomacy. The two countries have also coordinated closely and effectively at regional and international forums and organisations, particularly within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations, supporting each other on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Alongside this, economic, trade, and investment cooperation has continued to develop, forming a solid foundation for long-term bilateral relations. Defence and security cooperation has also achieved positive results through the implementation of Memoranda of Understanding on defence cooperation and collaboration in specific fields.

The two sides have significant potential, opportunities, and room to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation in the coming period, particularly in areas such as renewable energy transition, green economy, and circular economy, in line with commitments to emission reduction and sustainable development.

Vietnamplus