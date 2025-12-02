RoK’s naval training ship begins four-day friendly visit to Da Nang City

Training ship ROKS Hansando of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Navy anchored at Tien Sa Port, Da Nang City on December 2, beginning its four-day friendly visit to the city.

Rear Admiral Hong Sang Yong is the RoK’s naval ship delegation head to stay at Da Nang City within four days.

Attendees at the welcoming ceremony were representatives from the Da Nang City Department of Foreign Affairs, Naval Region 3 Command, Coast Guard Region 2 Command, the City Military Command, the City Border Guard Command, the Da Nang Port Border Guard Command, the Foreign Affairs Office of Military Region 5, the Foreign Affairs Department of the Ministry of National Defense, and the Vietnam Navy.

The visit of the RoK Navy ship to Da Nang City contributes to strengthening mutual friendship and trust, in line with the policy to promote the upgraded Vietnam–Republic of Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since December 2022.

During the stay in the city, the ship’s commanding officers will conduct courtesy meetings with the leaders of the Da Nang City People’s Committee, Military Region 5 and Naval Region 3, as well as professional exchanges with the Vietnam Navy.

Additionally, the delegation will participate in cultural and tourism activities in Da Nang; organize an art and cultural exchange program, including music and Taekwondo performances; and present gifts, school supplies and souvenirs to children from the Village of Hope.

The ROKS Hansando is specially designed to serve as a training platform for naval officer trainees, equipped with lecture rooms, practical training spaces and all necessary facilities. The ship can accommodate approximately 120 crew members and over 300 trainees. Notably, the ship has a modern medical and surgical facility, enabling it to serve as a rescue and relief vessel when required.

