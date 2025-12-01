Welcome ceremony held for Vietnamese Party General Secretary in Vientiane

The ceremony was conducted at the Presidential Palace in Vientiane with the highest protocol reserved for a head of state.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam (right) and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith inspect the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony on December 1. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse hosted a welcome ceremony on December 1 for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their state visit to Laos.

The ceremony was conducted at the Presidential Palace in Vientiane with the highest protocol reserved for a head of state.

During the visit, General Secretary To Lam is scheduled to hold talks with Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, meet Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane, visit former senior Lao leaders, and attend the 50th National Day celebration of Laos. He will also deliver a policy speech at the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, co-chair a high-level meeting between the CPV and the LPRP, and engage in other activities.

On this occasion, Vietnam and Laos are expected to sign important cooperation documents which are expected to creat a legal framework and new directions for bilateral cooperation in line with each country’s development needs, further deepening the special Vietnam–Laos relationship in the new period.

The visit takes place as both sides work to strengthen political, defence, and security cooperation, while pushing for breakthroughs in economic ties, especially major connectivity projects in transport including expressways and railways, energy, trade, investment, high-quality human resources training, and the development of resilient supply chains.

Bilateral trade reached nearly US$2.5 billion in the first ten months of 2025, up 50.4 percent year-on-year, placing Vietnam as Laos’ third-largest trading partner. Vietnam currently has 274 investment projects in Laos with total registered capital exceeding US$5.8 billion. Transport infrastructure projects already put into operation mark important steps toward strategic socio-economic connectivity.

Cooperation in education and training, culture, transport, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges continues to expand, contributing to stronger bonds between the two peoples, especially younger generations.

Earlier the same day, upon arrival in Vientiane, General Secretary To Lam and his entourage laid a wreath at the Unknown Soldiers’ Monument to honour those who sacrificed their lives for Laos’ national liberation and development.

