Int’l community donates nearly $16 million for Vietnam’s post-disaster recovery

In recent days, many touching stories have emerged of foreign friends and tourists joining Vietnamese people from various provinces and cities, and local authorities, to assist flood-hit communities in different ways.

img-3960-2110-182.jpeg
Vietnam receives shipment of humanitarian aid from Russia on October 30. (Photo: SGGP)

Amid the devastating impacts from the recent floods and successive natural disasters, Vietnam has received solidarity, encouragement, and financial assistance, along with essential goods and equipment, from the international community, foreign governments, and international organizations, with the total value estimated at nearly US$16 million as of November 27.

Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the information while responding to a media question on international assistance for Vietnam’s post-flood recovery at the ministry's regular press conference in Hanoi on November 27.

She said that authorized agencies will deliver this support directly to affected areas and to impacted residents.

The spokesperson noted that many localities in Vietnam have recently suffered historic floods and successive natural disasters, causing severe human and material losses.

She said that in recent days, many touching stories have emerged of foreign friends and tourists joining Vietnamese people from various provinces and cities, and local authorities, to assist flood-hit communities in different ways. She underlined that such gestures demonstrated strong international solidarity and humanitarian support for residents as they worked to overcome hardship.

“The Government and the people of Vietnam deeply appreciate this timely, practical, and invaluable support,” Ms. Hang emphasized.

