PM heads to Laos to co-chair VN–Laos Intergovernmental Committee’s 48th meeting

At the 48th session, the two government delegations will review and assess the implementation of agreements under the Vietnam–Laos cooperation plan for 2021–2025, including progress in 2025.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leaves Hanoi for Laos on December 2 morning to attend the Vietnam–Laos Politburos’ meeting and co-chair the 48th session of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh departed for Laos on the morning of December 2 to attend the Vietnam–Laos Politburos’ meeting and co-chair the 48th session of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.

His entourage includes Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung who is in charge of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee, Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, and Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Vietnam–Laos Cooperation Committee Nguyen Van Thang; and other ministers and officials.

The trip takes place as political ties and strategic trust between the two countries continue to deepen, reaffirming their central and overarching role in the relationship.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has also advanced. Bilateral trade reached US$2.25 billion in 2024, and US$2.56 billion in the first 10 months of 2025. Both sides aim to lift two-way trade to US$5 billion over the next two to three years.

As of April 2025, Vietnam had 267 investment projects in Laos with total registered capital of $5.63 billion. Many of these projects have performed effectively, contributing to socio-economic development, creating jobs and raising incomes for thousands of workers, and boosting Laos’ budget revenue, particularly in telecommunications, banking, rubber cultivation and processing, and the production and processing of food, agricultural products, and dairy.

Cooperation in security and defence, education and training, culture, and tourism continues to be strengthened. Vietnam and Laos maintain close coordination and mutual support at regional and multilateral forums. Both sides are also stepping up collaboration with other ASEAN members to build the ASEAN Community and preserve the grouping’s unity and consensus on strategic regional issues.

PM Pham Minh Chinh’s trip is a key step in implementing the objectives set by the two Politburos, particularly in promoting practical cooperation and further consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Laos.

At the 48th session, the two government delegations will review and assess the implementation of agreements under the Vietnam–Laos cooperation plan for 2021–2025, including progress in 2025.

They will also discuss cooperation directions and tasks for 2026–2030, including those for 2026, to materialise the conclusions of the Vietnam–Laos Politburos’ meeting.

Within the framework of the session, the two sides are set to sign a number of key cooperation documents, helping to realise the agreed partnership agenda between the two governments in the time ahead.

VNA