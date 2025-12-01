Party chief leaves Hanoi for state visit to Laos

The visit reaffirms the determination of the two Parties and countries to prioritise preserving and advancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse leave Hanoi on December 1 for a state visit to Laos. (Photo: VNA)

The visit reaffirms the determination of the two Parties and countries to prioritise preserving and advancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, ensuring it continues to evolve in line with the two countries’ strategic interests, vision and needs in the new period.

Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, together with a high-level delegation of Vietnam, departed Hanoi on December 1 for a state visit to Laos.

While there, the Party leader will also attend a ceremony marking the 50th National Day of Laos and co-chair a high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

The two-day visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the LPRP and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and his spouse.

The delegation includes Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Le Minh Hung; Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai; Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang; Politburo member and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang; and Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang; among other officials.

This is one of Vietnam’s most important diplomatic activities in 2025 and marks General Secretary To Lam’s first state visit to Laos in his new role. The trip comes at a highly significant moment, as Laos celebrates the 50th anniversary of its National Day (December 2, 1975–2025) and both Parties prepare for their 2026 congresses, which will set development directions for each country.

