HCMC honors world’s top 7 intelligent communities of 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee hosted a reception dinner to honor the world’s Top 7 Intelligent Communities of 2025.

This event took place at Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City last night, December 2, as part of the series of events under the Global Summit 2025 of the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF).

Attendees included Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha; ICF Co-founder and President John G. Jung; representatives from the world’s Top 7 ICF communities of 2025; and numerous urban experts, researchers, developers, and international investors.

ICF Co-founder and President John G. Jung attends and speaks at the event.

In his remarks at the reception dinner, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha emphasized that the event aims to honor the Top 7 ICF communities for 2025, which demonstrate strategic vision, decisive leadership and persistent efforts in building a development model based on people, knowledge and innovation.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha delivers his remarks at the event.

At the same time, this also serves as a space for connection, dialogue and the opening of new cooperation opportunities for valuable future initiatives. Vietnam, especially Ho Chi Minh City, is experiencing a major shift toward a knowledge-based and innovation-led economy.

Ho Chi Minh City has identified a strategic vision for restructuring its growth model, aiming to build a sustainable mega-city based on two pillars, including digital transformation and green transformation. The city prioritizes the development of an innovation ecosystem that links the Government, academia and businesses, bringing technology and creativity into daily life to serve residents and enterprises in practical and effective ways.

Ho Chi Minh City sincerely invites intelligent communities, international organizations, enterprises, academic institutions and experts to continue accompanying the city through cooperation programs, experience sharing, technology transfer and the implementation of suitable practical models in the coming time.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, ICF leaders and delegates raise their glasses to toast the ICF Global Summit 2025.

The Top 7 ICF communities of 2025 honored include Assai City (Brazil), Bursa Metropolitan Municipality (Turkey), Durham Region (Canada), Fairfield County (Jefferson County, Iowa, U.S.), Hilliard City (Ohio, U.S.), Kingston City (Ontario, Canada) and Las Rozas de Madrid (Spain).

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, ICF leaders and delegates pose for a commemorative photo with the world's Top 7 ICF communities of 2025.

On the same day, the “Acceleration Strategies to Become an Intelligent Community” conference took place at the Binh Duong Ward Exhibition and Convention Center, as part of the event series of the 2025 ICF Global Summit.

Representatives of Ho Chi Minh City’s departments and agencies, ICF Co-founder and Chairman G. Jung, ICF Co-founder Robert Bell, and others took part in the conference.

By Phuong Le- Translated by Huyen Huong