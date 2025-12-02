Frigate 015-Tran Hung Dao visits China

Vessel 015-Tran Hung Dao of the Vietnam People's Navy arrived at Qingdao Port in Shandong Province, China, on December 1.

Vessel 015-Tran Hung Dao of the Vietnam People's Navy arrives at Qingdao Port in Shandong Province, China, on December 1. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Vietnam People's Navy, the visit by Ship 015-Tran Hung Dao marks the first stop in a goodwill tour encompassing China, Japan, and South Korea.

The welcoming ceremony for the Tran Hung Dao ship and the Vietnam People’s Navy delegation was held with full honors at Qingdao Port, presided over by representatives of the North Sea Fleet Headquarters of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy.

Following the welcoming ceremony, Chinese naval officers toured the Tran Hung Dao ship, while the Vietnamese delegation, along with the officers and crew of the Tran Hung Dao, visited the Chinese Navy’s Weifang vessel.

According to the Vietnam People's Navy, during their visit to China, the delegation and crew of the Tran Hung Dao ship are scheduled to pay courtesy visits to the leadership of the North Sea Fleet and the Qingdao municipal authorities, participate in various exchange activities with the Chinese Navy, and conduct joint exercises at sea with Chinese naval vessels. These activities aim to strengthen cooperative relations, enhance mutual understanding and trust between the two navies, and more broadly, between the armies of Vietnam and China.

Crew members of the Tran Hung Dao ship and the Chinese Navy work together to secure mooring lines, assisting the vessel in docking at the port. (Photo: SGGP)

At the welcoming ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The Chinese Navy band at the welcoming ceremony for the Tran Hung Dao ship and the Vietnam People’s Navy delegation

Representatives of the North Sea Fleet Headquarters of the Chinese Navy welcome the delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

Chinese naval officers tour the Tran Hung Dao ship. (Photo: SGGP)

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh