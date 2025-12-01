Lao National Gold Order presented to Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam

The award aims to recognise the Vietnamese Party leader’s significant contributions to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (right) congratulates General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam on receiving the National Gold Medal - the highest honour of Laos (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, on December 1, awarded a National Gold Order—the highest honor of Laos—to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

The award aims to recognize the Vietnamese Party leader’s significant contributions to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and people of Laos and Vietnam.

In his remarks at the ceremony in Vientiane, Party General Secretary To Lam expressed his deep honor and emotion at receiving the order, stressing that the award is not only a personal pride but also a vivid testament to the exemplary, time-tested relationship of comradeship, brotherhood, and close-knit cooperation between the two countries.

He paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, and President Souphanouvong—the visionary leaders who nurtured and laid the solid foundations for the special Vietnam–Laos friendship, dedicating their hearts, minds, and aspirations to peace, prosperity, and happiness for both countries' people. Thanks to that legacy, he noted, Vietnam and Laos today take pride in an unbreakable bond of solidarity and loyalty.

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam speaks at the ceremony in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief also expressed sincere gratitude to the Lao Party, State, and people for standing shoulder to shoulder with Vietnam throughout the past struggle for national independence, as well as in the current cause of national protection, construction, and development.

He emphasized that this spirit of solidarity has been a powerful source of strength behind the historic achievements and lasting peace of both nations and will continue to guide Vietnam and Laos in advancing together, sharing a common path, vision, and destiny.

The top leader affirmed his commitment to working closely with the leaders of the Lao Party and State to further cultivate the faithful and everlasting Vietnam–Laos relations, deserving of the sacrifices of past generations, and meet the aspirations of the people of both countries.

Vietnamplus