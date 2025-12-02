Laos marks 50th National Day with solemn ceremony

Laos celebrated a milestone moment as a major ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of its National Day unfolded at That Luang Square in Vientiane on December 2 morning.

A military parade and march held to celebrate the 50th National Day of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith attended the event together with high-ranking leaders of the Lao Party and State; representatives of ministries, agencies and localities; veteran revolutionaries; representatives of various social strata in the capital; international delegations; members of the diplomatic corps and international organisations in Laos; and representatives of Lao communities overseas. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, also joined the celebration.

Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse, along with other delegates, attend the ceremony marking the 50th National Day of Laos and the 105th birthday of President Kaysone Phomvihane. (Photo: VNA)

In his address, General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith recalled that 50 years ago, the site hosted a mass mobilisation of revolutionary forces and patriotic Lao people to seize power in Vientiane, paving the way for the National Congress to abolish colonial and feudal rule and proclaim the establishment of the Lao PDR on December 2, 1975. He stressed that the historic victory profoundly changed the nation’s destiny, ushering in a new era of independence, unity and development, and ensuring a peaceful, prosperous and happy life for all ethnic groups in Laos.

On behalf of the Lao Party, State and people, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to international friends, development partners, international organisations and social groups for their consistent support to Laos over the past five decades.

The leader affirmed that the achievements of the past 50 years reflect the establishment, consolidation and development of the Laos, built through a long, arduous struggle driven by patriotism and the indomitable spirit of the Lao people, alongside invaluable support from international friends, particularly the solidarity and combat alliance of Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Over five decades of national protection and development, Laos has firmly upheld its revolutionary tradition and core principles: Steadfast in the ideal of socialism and committed to fostering nationwide unity to build a strong people’s democracy, the construction of socialism must stem from the people, be carried out by the people and for the people, with all State power genuinely belonging to the people and an unwavering pledge to work wholeheartedly for their wellbeing. He emphasised that these principles remain the unwavering ideal of the LPRP and the aspiration of the Lao people, urging younger generations to carry forward the revolutionary cause.

Amid a complex regional and global environment, General Secretary and President Thongloun reaffirmed Laos’ commitment to its foreign policy of peace, independence, friendship and cooperation for development; strengthening ties with international friends and development partners; and building an independent, self-reliant economy aligned with sustainable, green and harmonious development. He underscored the need to harness national and global strengths to protect and advance the nation, and ensure that all citizens benefit equitably from the country’s progress.

He reiterated Laos’ long-term vision to further consolidate its people’s democracy by 2055, when the LPRP marks its centenary, with the goal of becoming an upper-middle-income nation with a strong political system, a modern economic foundation, comprehensive productive forces and improved living standards for all ethnic communities.

The leader pledged that Laos will continue to safeguard the revolutionary achievements and victories of the past 50 years with the loyalty and dedication of all generations to come.

Following his speech, a large-scale military and civilian parade showcased the achievements made across political, economic, social and defence sectors over the past five decades.

The event drew large crowds of Lao citizens, who expressed strong confidence in the country’s bright future, a future built on the foundations laid by previous generations and carried forward by today’s and tomorrow’s leaders in building a peaceful, independent, democratic, united and prosperous Laos.

