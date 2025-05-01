Vietnam, Mongolia strengthen cooperation across various sectors

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives General Secretary of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) Yangug Sodbaatar on April 30. (Photo: SGGP)

The City’s Party Chief expressed his joy at General Secretary Yangug Sodbaatar’s visit to Vietnam to attend activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

He affirmed that Vietnam always remembers the friendship and valuable support of international friends, including Mongolia, during the Vietnamese people's struggle for independence, freedom, and national unity.

Since President Ho Chi Minh's first visit to Mongolia in 1955, generations of leaders and people of the two countries have continued to foster the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Mongolia across various fields.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and General Secretary of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) Yangug Sodbaatar (Photo: SGGP)

As a leading locality in international cooperation, Ho Chi Minh City has been actively implementing the directions agreed upon by the high-level leaders of Vietnam and Mongolia, including enhancing people-to-people exchanges and promoting culture, history, and tourism cooperation. A direct air route between the two countries has been launched to create favorable conditions for strengthening bilateral collaboration.

In addition to trade and economic sectors, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen also proposed that the two sides should strengthen cooperation between their Parties, thereby further consolidating the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed the potential for cooperation between the two countries generally and between HCMC and Mongolia specifically still has ample room for development. He emphasized that the task of both sides' authorities is to develop truly effective and in-depth cooperation programs. The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee believed that the mutual trust between the two Parties, the two Governments, and the peoples of both nations laid a solid foundation for smooth and fruitful economic cooperation.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) offers a gift to General Secretary of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) Yangug Sodbaatar. (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) Yangug Sodbaatar expressed his pleasure at the continuous growth of Mongolia–Vietnam cooperation in recent years, especially following the 2024 state visit to Mongolia by General Secretary and President To Lam. He noted that 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s historic visit to Mongolia, which stands as a symbol of the deep and enduring friendship between the two nations.

He said that since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, economic, trade, and tourism cooperation between their localities has seen positive developments. The cooperation between the two Parties has been further strengthened. He hoped that people-to-people exchanges would continue to expand in the coming time.

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The launch of direct flights and the mutual visa exemption for citizens holding passports of the two countries have significantly facilitated travel between Vietnam and Mongolia.

He proposed that Vietnam increase the number of flights to Mongolia during the summer, instead of only in the winter as of now. The General Secretary of the Mongolian People's Party affirmed that Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, is ready to create favorable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to invest in Mongolia, including in dairy farming as well as in other economic and trade sectors.

Related News HCMC Party Chief emphasizes cooperation in tourism with Mongolian localities

By Minh Chau—Translated by Kim Khanh