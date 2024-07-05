HCMC Party Chief emphasizes cooperation in tourism with Mongolian localities

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a meeting with General Secretary of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) Yangug Sodbaatar on July 4.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and his delegation attend a meeting with General Secretary of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) Yangug Sodbaatar on July 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen respectfully conveyed General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s regards to Chairman of the Mongolian People’s Party, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, and congratulated the Mongolian People's Party on the results obtained in the elections to the Parliament of Mongolia.

He highly appreciated the significant achievements that Mongolia has attained and believed the Mongolian government will successfully implement Government policies, the New Recovery Policy and Vision 2050, to enhance Mongolia's role and position regionally and internationally.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always treasure the development of traditional friendly relations with the Mongolian People's Party and the Mongolian State.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary of the Mongolian People's Party Yangug Sodbaatar warmly welcomed Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the delegation of the city’s high-ranking officials, marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Mongolia.

The General Secretary of the Mongolian People's Party emphasized the Mongolian People's Party and the Mongolian State highly valued and prioritized the promotion of relations with Vietnam.

Both sides agreed on strengthening Party-to-Party, State-to-State, and people-to-people relations and exchanges, maintaining high-level delegation exchanges and activities, cooperating to organize events celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Mongolia in 2024, and promoting substantive and effective cooperation in economic, commercial, and investment sectors that align with the potential and strengths of each country.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) presents a gift to General Secretary of the Mongolian People's Party Yangug Sodbaatar. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) and Governor of the Capital City and the Mayor of Ulaanbaatar, Khishgee Nyambaatar (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the HCMC’s delegation had a working session with Governor of the Capital City and the Mayor of Ulaanbaatar, Khishgee Nyambaatar.

The Ulaanbaatar governor expressed his joy at the four-day visit to Mongolia of the HCMC’s delegation aims to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Mongolia (1954 – 2024), five years after signing the Memorandum of Understanding to establish friendly and cooperative relations between Thu Duc City and Chingetei District (2019-2024).

He believed that the friendship between the two countries, HCMC and Ulaanbaatar would be increasingly stronger. The economic and trade cooperation will further develop, especially when the direct flight between the two countries has been launched.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) presents a gift to Governor of the Capital City and the Mayor of Ulaanbaatar, Khishgee Nyambaatar (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed the potential for cooperation between the two countries in general, and between HCMC and Ulaanbaatar specifically, in sectors such as textiles, footwear, high-tech agriculture, and food processing, which still have ample room for the development. The crucial aspect is to create favorable conditions for transport connecting the two nations to facilitate cooperation in tourism, trade, and especially agriculture in the coming time.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Governor of the Capital City and the Mayor of Ulaanbaatar, Khishgee Nyambaatar walk on a street in Sukhbaatar Square. (Photo: SGGP)

