Vietnam lures nearly 14 million foreign visitors in January-August

International tourists visit Hoi An Ancient Town (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 14 million foreign tourists visited Vietnam in the first eight months of 2025, up by 21.7 percent year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

In August alone, 1.68 million foreign travelers arrived in the country, an increase of 7.8 prcent from July, boosted by an influx of arrivals amidst celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Tourism revenue in the eight months was estimated at VND61.2 trillion (US$2.32 billion), representing a year-on-year rise of 20.3 percent.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said despite being the traditional low season for international travel, positive figures in July and August showed clear signs of recovery and growth in inbound markets.

Air travel remained dominant, with 11.9 million visitors, or 85.2 percent of the total, up 22.6 percent year-on-year. Land arrivals reached 1.9 million, up 17.5 percent, while sea arrivals stood at 187,800, up 13.4 percent. China and the Republic of Korea (RoK) continued to be Vietnam’s two largest source markets, contributing nearly half of all international arrivals. China topped the list with more than 3.5 million visitors (25.4 percent), followed by the RoK with over 2.9 million (20.9 percent).

Other major markets included Taiwan (China), the US, Japan, Cambodia, India, Russia, Australia, and Malaysia. European markets also showed strong growth, particularly the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. In Southeast Asia, tourist flows from the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand also expanded.

Russia stood out with a remarkable 164.9 percent surge in arrivals, credited to targeted promotional campaigns by the tourism authority, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and local businesses. India, meanwhile, has reinforced its position as one of Vietnam’s most promising markets.

More than 387,000 Indian tourists visited Vietnam in the first seven months of 2025, up 42.5 percent year-on-year, following a record 501,427 in 2024—nearly triple the 2019 level. VNAT plans to hold tourism promotion events in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in September to enhance the presence of Vietnamese tourism in this market, creating conditions for businesses of both sides to connect, expand cooperation, and promote bilateral tourist exchange.

Pham Van Thuy, VNAT Deputy Director-General, noted that India is not only a comprehensive strategic partner of Vietnam but also a nation with deep historical and cultural ties. Tourism, he said, is becoming a bridge to strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries.

He further stated that Vietnam’s extension of its e-visa system, which allows single or multiple entries for up to 90 days, together with expanding direct flights and a safe, welcoming travel environment, is helping to attract more Indian visitors.

Vietnamplus