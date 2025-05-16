Vietnam launches nationwide crackdown on smuggling, fraud

Provinces and cities across Vietnam yesterday initiated a nationwide peak campaign targeting smuggling, counterfeiting, illicit goods, and trade fraud, acting on a directive from the Prime Minister.

Accordingly , in HCMC, a major economic hub, the Market Management force is intensifying its efforts. Deputy Head Nguyen Quang Huy of the HCMC Market Management Division confirmed that the unit is currently strengthening a concentrated campaign to combat and curb smuggling, trade fraud, and items lacking clear provenance, set to run until June 15.

As part of this effort, HCMC Market Management force will escalate unannounced checks, particularly targeting known hotspots like wholesale markets, supermarkets, shopping malls, food production, processing, and business establishments, and various warehouses, specifically to control the circulation of food items with dubious origin.

Beyond food safety, the Market Management force is also developing solutions to counter smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeiting across various sectors, focusing on effectively combating and preventing illicit trafficking of drugs, illegal transport of gold and foreign currency, and addressing goods falsely claiming Vietnamese origin. These efforts have already yielded results.

Prior to the official campaign launch, in the afternoon of May 14, the HCMC Market Management Division uncovered a business operating at Binh Tay Market in District 6 offering for sale a large quantity of refined bird’s nest boxes (100g/box), valued at nearly VND60 million (US$2,300), all lacking clear provenance.

In another inspection that same day at a business in District 8, the Market Management force discovered an assortment of over 100 packets of various food powders, also of unclear origin, which were being marketed online.

Across other provinces, authorities also demonstrated resolve on May 15. In Lao Cai Province, Provincial Steering Committee No.389 convened a conference yesterday morning to review the situation over the first months of the year and formally inaugurated their local peak campaign, also running until June 15.

Presiding over the meeting, Vice Chairman Nguyen Thanh Sinh of the Lao Cai Province People’s Committee directed all departments and sectors, even amid ongoing mergers and organizational streamlining, to ensure vigilance across their jurisdictions and prevent smugglers from exploiting administrative gaps.

Lao Cai’s efforts in the first four months alone resulted in the detection and addressing of 294 violations related to smuggled goods, counterfeits, and trade fraud, with the total value of seized goods exceeding VND5.6 billion ($216,000).

In Bac Ninh Province, shortly before the official commencement of the campaign, the Market Management force conducted a surprise inspection of a business establishment in Dai Lai Commune of Gia Binh District, uncovering 40,000 packs of pre-packaged seaweed lacking valid documentation. A representative from Market Management Team No. 5 (Bac Ninh Province) voiced concern that such food products, if without clear origin, pose a high risk of poisoning, particularly for children and vegetarians.

Bac Ninh has historically been a nexus for the transshipment and consolidation of smuggled goods; in 2024 and Q1-2025, the province identified as many as 2,560 violations, with a total value nearing VND480 billion ($18.5 million).

Information released yesterday from Vinh Phuc Province indicated that Market Management Team No. 5 and the economic police uncovered nearly 800kg of butchered pork, lacking organs and showing signs of spoilage, at a restaurant in Vinh Yen City. The entire consignment was promptly destroyed, and the establishment owner was cited for administrative violations.

Meanwhile, on May 13, the Soc Trang Province Public Security Department reported a significant seizure of nearly 8 tonnes of goods, including milk, alcohol, dietary supplements, and essential oils, all lacking invoices, documentation, provenance, or product circulation licenses.

Acting on a public tip-off, the police of Ho Dac Kien Commune inspected the household of N.T.C. in Ho Dac Kien Commune (Chau Thanh District, Soc Trang Province) and apprehended three young men red-handed as they were repackaging and re-labeling products.

Authorities at the scene uncovered 413 cartons of goods and 67 sacks containing various products, weighing nearly 8 tonnes in total, all lacking the necessary documentation. During questioning, the three individuals confessed to being hired by an individual, D.K.H., residing in Long Bien District of Hanoi to perform the task of dismantling and separating product packaging.

Reinforcing the nationwide effort, on May 15, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued Official Dispatch No. 65/CD-TTg, formally launching the peak campaign to combat, prevent, and suppress smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeiting, and intellectual property infringement.

The Prime Minister specifically called for a nationwide peak offensive to combat, prevent, and deter smuggling offenses, trade fraud, counterfeiting, copyright violations, and intellectual property infringement across the country, scheduled from May 15 to June 15.

The Ministry of Public Security is mandated to direct the nationwide police force to coordinate closely with competent authorities. Their focus will be on prioritizing identifying suspected organizations and individuals exhibiting signs of smuggling, trade fraud, production and trading of counterfeit goods, intellectual property infringement, and dealing in goods of unclear origin. They are to deploy specialized investigative measures and pursue criminal prosecution against individuals and organizations involved in serious violations to ensure timely deterrence and serve as a warning.

Statistics from the Department of Customs and National Steering Committee No.389 underscores the scale of the challenge. In April 2025 alone, authorities nationwide detected 1,330 cases of smuggling and trade fraud, with violating goods valued at nearly VND1.9 trillion ($73.3 million).

Over the two years of implementing Plan 92 by National Steering Committee No.389, nearly 295,000 violations were uncovered and addressed nationwide. This includes over 24,000 cases of smuggled and prohibited items and 10,000 cases involving counterfeit and substandard goods. Of these, as many as 5,280 cases resulted in criminal proceedings.

National Steering Committee No.389 has mandated localities to urgently finalize their 2025 plans, gain a firm grasp of their respective jurisdictions, identify key commodity categories, and proactively prevent and dismantle major rings at their source. Heads of agencies will be held accountable for any prominent cases occurring under their watch.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam