Vietnam, Laos strengthen cooperation across multiple fields

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam praised Laos for its significant achievements over past decades, noting that the Lao diplomatic service has made crucial contributions to those accomplishments.

Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane (right) hosts a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam on October 9 (Photo: VNA)

The foreign ministries of Laos and Vietnam will continue to effectively implement their cooperation agreement, the joint action program on economic diplomacy, and other bilateral mechanisms to further strengthen ties across fields, a Vietnamese diplomat said.

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam, on October 9, led a delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos to extend congratulations to Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Lao diplomatic service (October 12, 1945 – 2025).

He also presented a bouquet and a congratulatory letter from Le Hoai Trung, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, to the Lao side.

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam praised Laos for its significant achievements over the past decades, noting that the Lao diplomatic service has made crucial contributions to those accomplishments. He expressed confidence that, building on its 80-year legacy, the sector will continue to make major strides, enhancing Laos’s international standing and contributing to building a peaceful, independent, democratic, and prosperous nation.

Highlighting the enduring “great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation” between Vietnam and Laos, Tam voiced pride in the deepening bilateral relationship, which has become increasingly practical and effective thanks in part to close coordination between the two foreign ministries. He emphasized both sides’ commitment to maintaining close collaboration, sharing information and experience, and supporting each other at regional and international forums.

For his part, Thongsavanh Phomvihane reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to continuing close coordination with Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy to effectively implement high-level agreements and promote joint strategic projects. He also pledged to boost collaboration across multiple channels and strengthen links between ministries, agencies, and localities.

On this occasion, the minister and the ambassador discussed measures to further enhance cooperation between the two Parties and countries.

VNA