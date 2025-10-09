Party leader sets foot in Pyongyang for state visit to DPRK

The state visit takes place as the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and their Friendship Year 2025.

Party General Secretary To Lam arrives at Pyongyang International Airport on October 9 morning. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Pyongyang International Airport on October 9 morning, beginning a state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the invitation of General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un.

DPRK officials welcoming the Vietnamese leader and delegation at the airport included alternate member of the Politburo, member of the State Affairs Commission and Director of the International Department of the WPK Central Committee Kim Song Nam, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Im Chon In.

Party General Secretary To Lam is welcomed at Pyongyang International Airport on October 9 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to the DPRK Le Ba Vinh and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy were also present to welcome General Secretary To Lam and his entourage.

The DPRK was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, in 1950. Their traditional friendship has been nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kim Il Sung, and generations of the two countries’ leaders. The DPRK stood side by side and assisted Vietnam during the latter’s struggle for national liberation while Vietnam has always supported the DPRK during trying times.

Children of the DPRK wave flags to welcome Party General Secretary To Lam at Pyongyang International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary To Lam’s state visit to the DPRK takes place as the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and their Friendship Year 2025, vividly reflecting the importance that the two Parties and States attach to the long-standing ties between the nations. It also demonstrates Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of treasuring relations with the countries it shares traditional friendship with.

