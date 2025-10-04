Cuba encourages Vietnamese investment

This was the message conveyed by Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the National Assembly and the Council of State of Cuba, during a meeting with Ho Chi Minh City businesses on October 3.

Speaking before representatives of more than 40 enterprises, President Esteban Lazo Hernández emphasized that Cuba looks forward to a growing participation of Vietnamese businesses in the Mariel Special Economic Zone.

He affirmed that with the special friendship between the two countries, Cuba is providing special priority to Vietnamese businesses.

President of the Cuban National Assembly Esteban Lazo Hernández talks with representatives of several businesses. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

In the agricultural sector, the President of the Cuban National Assembly stated that the Cuban Government is ready to allocate additional land for Vietnamese business projects not only for rice cultivation but also for industrial crops and livestock feed production.

Fertilizer manufacturing, animal feed production and pig farming are also sectors expected to attract significant Vietnamese investment.

Cuba also encourages more investment projects in areas such as energy, healthcare, science and technology, biotechnology and transportation.

Overview of the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Representing the Ho Chi Minh City government, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung expressed the hope that Cuba would continue to support and create favorable conditions for Vietnamese businesses in general, and Ho Chi Minh City enterprises in particular, to have more opportunities to develop in Cuba.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

He requested that the Ho Chi Minh City Trade and Investment Promotion Center work closely with the Cuban Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to organize activities for information exchange and to introduce Cuba’s investment promotion policies to Vietnamese businesses and those in Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung expressed confidence that the working session would open investment cooperation opportunities between Vietnamese enterprises and Cuba in the coming time.

President of the Cuban National Assembly Esteban Lazo Hernández meets with the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

On the afternoon of the same day, President of the Cuban National Assembly Esteban Lazo Hernández visited and met with the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, listening to remarks and sharing from Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies’ Delegation Nguyen Van Loi, and the President of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association Truong Thi Hien.

Earlier, the Cuban National Assembly President also visited and interacted with students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education.

On the afternoon of October 3, President Esteban Lazo Hernández, together with the Cuban National Assembly delegation, departed from Ho Chi Minh City, successfully concluding their official visit to Vietnam.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong