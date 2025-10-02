Party leader calls on US firm to increase investment in Vietnam

Party General Secretary To Lam received President of the Data Center Group at Marvell Technology Inc. Sandeep Bharathi in Hanoi on October 1, during which he called on the US firm to expand its investment in Vietnam in the coming period.

Party General Secretary To Lam receives President of the Data Center Group at Marvell Technology Inc. Sandeep Bharathi in Hanoi on October 1, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief highly valued the group’s recent investment and business achievements in Vietnam, noting their practical contributions to the country’s development and to the Vietnam – US relations.

He affirmed that Vietnam considers the US one of its most important partners, and hoped for bilateral relations to continue developing positively and effectively, for the benefit of both countries' people and businesses.

Sharing his vision for development and the crucial role of science and technology, Party General To Lam said that Vietnam is promoting institutional reforms and refining policies and laws to facilitate investment and business for both domestic and foreign enterprises, and support the country’s development goals in the new phase.

He expressed his delight that many major corporations, including Marvell, are continuing to expand their investment and business in Vietnam. He outlined several priorities for Marvell’s further investment, such as supporting Vietnam in building data centres, developing the semiconductor industry, training human resources.

Bharathi shared Marvell’s business achievements and development in Vietnam over the past more than 10 years.

He highly valued the vision of Vietnamese leaders for science and technology development, stating that the firm will continue to support Vietnam in achieving its development goals in science, technology, and innovation.

Bharathi expressed his desire to further deepen and enhance partnerships with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, localities, and universities to promote the development of the semiconductor ecosystem and human resources training, enabling Vietnam to become an important link in the Group’s global ecosystem.

VNA