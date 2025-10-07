Vietnam, Philippines maritime law enforcement forces enhance ties

The trip aimed at strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and trust between the two maritime law enforcement forces while serving as vivid evidence of the open, proactive, and active defence diplomacy policy of the Vietnamese Party and State.

The Vietnam Coast Guard delegation visits the Maritime Operations Center of the Coast Guard District Central Visayas in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

Coast Guard Vessel 8002 of Flotilla 21 under the Coast Guard Region 2 Command made a working visit to the Philippine Coast Guard in early October, part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam–Philippines Strategic Partnership (2015–2025) and ahead of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (1976–2026).

Colonel Le Huy, Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 2, said this is the second time the Vietnam Coast Guard has dispatched Vessel 8002 to visit and work with the Philippine Coast Guard.

The trip aimed at strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and trust between the two maritime law enforcement forces while serving as vivid evidence of the open, proactive, and active defense diplomacy policy of the Vietnamese Party and State.

At the same time, it reaffirmed the Vietnam Coast Guard's determination and capability for international integration, thus contributing to the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines for common peace, security, and prosperity in the region, stated Huy.

While in the Philippines, the Vietnamese delegation paid courtesy calls on local leaders, jointly organized the second bilateral meeting between the two coast guard forces, took part in sports and cultural exchanges, and conducted joint at-sea training exercises, among other things.

At the events, Major General Tran Quang Tuan, Commander of Coast Guard Region 2, said that the Vietnam Coast Guard always attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and collaboration with the Coast Guard and other maritime law enforcement agencies of the Philippines, particularly in implementing search and rescue operations, assisting fishermen, and sharing law enforcement experience, thereby helping maintain peace, stability, security, and safety in the East Sea.

The two sides discussed practical areas of cooperation for the time ahead, such as increasing delegation exchanges and visits, conducting joint training and professional exercises, and coordinating in handling maritime situations. They also reaffirmed their determination to further promote cooperation between the two coast guard forces in a deeper, more effective, and sustainable manner.

Vietnamplus