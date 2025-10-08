Party leader’s visit to DPRK expected to mark milestone in bilateral relations

The upcoming visit by Party General Secretary To Lam to the DPRK, following the successful official visit to Vietnam by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in 2019.

The upcoming visit by Party General Secretary To Lam to the DPRK, following the successful official visit to Vietnam by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in 2019, once again demonstrates the loyal and close-knit friendship between the two Parties, States, and peoples, said Ambassador Le Ba Vinh.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Le Ba Vinh. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Le Ba Vinh has highlighted the significance of Party General Secretary To Lam's state visit to the DPRK, during which the Vietnamese leader will attend the ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

The trip from October 9 to 11 will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the WPK and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Le Ba Vinh said that 75 years have passed since the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) and the DPRK officially established diplomatic relations on January 31, 1950. Over the decades, the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples have been unceasingly nurtured and consolidated through mutual support during their struggles for national liberation and socialism building efforts.

Basing on this solid foundation, the two sides have maintained regular meetings and mutual visits at all levels, with strengthened political trust and increasingly substantive results.

According to him, the visit also reflects Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and being a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community.

He emphasised that the visit comes at a highly meaningful moment for both nations. Vietnam has successfully organised major national events in 2025, including the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the 50th anniversary of the South liberation and national reunification, and the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2). The country is also exerting efforts to fulfil the key tasks set by the 13th National Party Congress, conducting a review of 40 years of the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) policy, and preparing for the 14th National Party Congress.

Meanwhile, the DPRK is also celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the WPK (October 10, 1945–2025), accelerating the implementation of tasks set by the WPK’s 8th Congress, and preparing for its 9th Congress.

“In this context, the visit will be a significant milestone in the development of each nation and in the flourishing traditional friendship between Vietnam and the DPRK,” the ambassador stressed.

During the trip, the key leaders of both Parties and States are expected to hold in-depth discussions to identify major orientations and measures for further enhancing bilateral cooperation in a practical and effective manner, thus meeting the interests and aspirations of their peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

A friendship rooted in history

Regarding the two countries’ relations and cooperation over the past 75 years, Vinh said that the DPRK is one of the first three countries, alongside China and the former Soviet Union, to recognise and establish diplomatic ties with the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in early 1950, shortly after President Ho Chi Minh issued the Government's statement expressing the desire to establish relations with other nations. Vietnam opened its embassy in Pyongyang in 1955, and the DPRK established its embassy in Hanoi the same year.

During Vietnam's struggle for national liberation, the DPRK was also among the first to recognise and establish ambassadorial-level relations with the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam. It provided significant political and material support, including covering the operating expenses of the representative mission of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam and later the Embassy of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam in Pyongyang until the country’s reunification in 1975. For its part, Vietnam has also offered humanitarian assistance to the DPRK on multiple occasions, including tens of thousands of tonnes of rice.

Throughout their 75-year history of relations, the two countries have conducted numerous high-level delegation exchanges. Notable visits include President Ho Chi Minh’s official visit to the DPRK in 1957, WPK Chairman and DPRK Premier Kim Il Sung’s visit to Vietnam in 1958, Prime Minister Pham Van Dong’s visit to Pyongyang in 1961, President Kim Il Sung’s unofficial visit to Vietnam in 1964, and later official visits by high-ranking Vietnamese leaders such as State Council Chairman Vo Chi Cong (1988), President Tran Duc Luong (2002), and Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh (2007). DPRK President Kim Jong Un’s historic visit to Vietnam in 2019 laid a new stepping stone for cooperation in the new era.

Ambassador Le Ba Vinh said that during the trips, both sides agreed to continue promoting high-level contacts and visits between their Parties, States, and peoples in a practical and effective manner in order to strengthen mutual understanding and share experience in the fields of their interest.

In addition, cooperation in culture, sports, and people-to-people exchanges has also been fostered, helping deepen the two peoples' understanding of the traditional friendship. Agriculture remains a highlight of bilateral cooperation while practical discussions have been held regularly to boost mutual understanding and share experience in the areas matching their strengths and needs.

With these solid foundations, the ambassador said he believes that the Vietnam – DPRK relationship will continue to grow and thrive, contributing actively to the development of both nations to raise bilateral ties to a new level for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and beyond.

VNA