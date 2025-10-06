Vietnamese children in Japan, Austria celebrate Mid-Autumm Festival

Vietnamese children in Japan and Austria are welcoming the Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 with lanterns, lion dances, and traditional mooncakes, bringing the warm spirit of reunion and national culture to expatriate communities.

Students from the Vietnamese language school Cay Tre (Bamboo) attend the Mid-Autumn program at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese children in Japan and Austria are welcoming the Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 with lanterns, lion dances, and traditional mooncakes, bringing the warm spirit of reunion and national culture to expatriate communities.

The Vietnamese Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, on October 5 hosted the programme “Mid-Autumn Reunion” combined with the cultural exchange event “Together learning and loving Vietnamese language.” The activity gathered 35 students from the Vietnamese language school Cay Tre (Bamboo), along with teachers, experts, and international guests.

A vibrant lion dance opened the celebration, drawing crowds of visitors. The rhythmic drumbeats and joyful performances created a festive atmosphere reminiscent of Vietnam’s cultural traditions.

Do Lan Phuong, Director of the Vietnamese Pavilion said that the event is not only a celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival but also a chance to preserve Vietnamese language and culture while promoting them to the international community.

Professor Shimizu Masaaki of Osaka University remarked that learning Vietnamese abroad helps young people feel proud of their roots and strengthens Vietnam’s cultural presence globally.

Also on October 5, the Vietnamese Association in Okinawa (AVO), Japan, organised its annual Mid-Autumn Festival for hundreds of Vietnamese children and their families. Despite living far from Vietnam, the community prepared for the event with enthusiasm, making traditional toys and rehearsing cultural performances.

The Mid-Autumn celebrations help overseas Vietnamese children better understand Vietnamese traditions and enhance love for their homeland, said Nguyen Thi Huong, Chairwoman of AVO.

Despite being unable to attend in person, Vietnamese Consul General in Fukuoka Vu Chi Mai sent a congratulatory letter praising the meaningful initiative and expressing hope that the community in Okinawa would continue fostering solidarity and serving as a bridge of friendship between Vietnam and Japan.

Meanwhile, in Linz, Austria, the Vietnamese community celebrated the festival with a colourful event organised by the Huong Viet Association. The celebration featured lanterns, lion dances, and songs performed by children and families, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere.

Traditional mooncakes and Vietnamese dishes enriched the reunion night, allowing the younger generation to taste and cherish the flavours of their heritage.

Attending the event, Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang highlighted the importance of nurturing traditional cultural values among overseas Vietnamese communities.

Preserving these values is also preserving the soul and identity of the Vietnamese people, he said, pledging continued support from the Vietnamese Embassy for community activities.

The ambassador and his spouse also presented Mid-Autumn gifts to the children, underlining their role as the future of the community abroad.

VNA