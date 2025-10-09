Vietnamese Party General Secretary holds talks with DPRK leader in Pyongyang

The Vietnamese Party chief believed that with the motto of “taking the people as the root”, “united mind” and “self-reliance”, the DPRK will complete the tasks and goals set by the WPK, opening a new era of comprehensive national rejuvenation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam holds talks with General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam held talks with General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un right after the solemn welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader in Pyongyang on October 9 morning.

The DPRK leader warmly welcomed General Secretary To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to pay a state visit to the DPRK and attend the ceremony to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the WPK (October 10, 1945 - October 10, 2025), emphasising that this visit is of special importance, creating a strong driving force to enhance mutual understanding, consolidate political trust and promote the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries to a new height, towards completing the socialist development goals of each country; and at the same time, contribute to supporting the development of the DPRK.

He recalled his very good impressions of beautiful and developing Vietnam and its people during his official friendship visit to Vietnam in 2019.

General Secretary To Lam expressed his joy at paying a state visit to the DPRK in his new position, right on the occasion of the country’s solemn celebration of the 80th anniversary of the WPK and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the DPRK.

He warmly congratulated the great achievements in the cause of construction and development of the DPRK over the past 80 years under the leadership of the WPK, headed by President Kim Il Sung, General Secretary Kim Jong Il, and now General Secretary and President of the State Affairs Kim Jong Un.

The Vietnamese Party chief believed that with the motto of “taking the people as the root”, “united mind” and “self-reliance”, the DPRK will complete the tasks and goals set by the WPK, opening a new era of comprehensive national rejuvenation.

In a sincere, friendly and open atmosphere, the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in each country, the Vietnam-DPRK relationship and international and regional issues of mutual concern.

The DPRK leader emphasised that during the period when the Vietnamese people fought against foreign invaders, the DPRK’s people considered this as their own resistance and supported the Vietnamese people selflessly and without calculation. At the same time, he expressed his gratitude for the valuable support that the Party, State and people of Vietnam had given to the DPRK during difficult times in the process of national construction and development.

Warmly congratulating Vietnam on its achievements over the past 80 years, the DPRK leader expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary To Lam, Vietnam will soon successfully achieve the development goals set by the 13th National Party Congress, successfully organise the 14th National Party Congress and continue to achieve even greater achievements in developing the socialist country in the coming time.

The two leaders reviewed and expressed their appreciation for the traditional friendship between the two Parties and the two countries, which was personally built by President Ho Chi Minh and President Kim Il Sung, and cultivated and promoted by generations of leaders of both countries; as well as the sincere and wholehearted mutual assistance during the arduous revolutionary years.

They expressed their delight at the continued consolidation and enhancement of the relations between the two Parties and countries, and agreed to jointly promote the Vietnam-DPRK relationship into a new, more practical and effective development phase, contributing to the realisation of each country's development goals, for the happiness of the people of the two countries, and for peace, stability and development of the region and the world.

The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations at high and all levels through the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and local cooperation channels to enhance experience sharing, consolidate political trust and mutual understanding; effectively maintain dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, study the possibility of cooperation in appropriate fields; promote people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

General Secretary To Lam suggested that the two sides effectively promote cooperation through the Party channel, consider organising theoretical exchange seminars, share experiences in Party building and national development; promote parliamentary cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally; and strengthen mutually-beneficial economic cooperation, in line with the development goals of both sides and international regulations.

He affirmed that Vietnam is ready to share with the DPRK experience in economic innovation, external economic relations; as well as information on economic management policies, import and export and socio-economic development.

Following the talks, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam presents General Secretary of the Workers’ Party and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un with a photo book titled “Vietnam–DPRK Friendship: Deep and Enduring Ties.” (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Party leader also hoped that the two sides will expand areas of cooperation with great potential such as culture, sports, tourism, education, health, information and communication, and build radio and television programmes to introduce the culture, country and people of each country.

Highly appreciating and agreeing with the cooperation proposals of General Secretary To Lam, the DPRK leader affirmed that the DPRK wants to cooperate closely with Vietnam in Party building and national development, and is ready to promote cooperation in many suitable fields.

He proposed Party agencies, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, departments, sectors and localities of the two countries increase the exchange of specific measures to effectively implement the major orientations on developing relations that the two countries achieved during this visit, thereby taking the Vietnam-DPRK relationship into a new stage of development, and bringing practical benefits to the people of the two countries.

The two leaders discussed the regional and international situation, and agreed to strengthen cooperation, support each other and coordinate at multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

General Secretary To Lam affirmed his support for relevant parties to promote dialogue, resolve differences by peaceful means, and jointly maintain a peaceful, stable, cooperative and development environment on the Korean Peninsula. He requested the DPRK to actively support efforts to promote respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), reduce tensions, and properly handle disagreements and disputes in accordance with international law.

