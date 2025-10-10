Party chief visits DPRK kindergarten, attends WPK’s anniversary show

Party General Secretary To Lam and his entourage visited Kyongsang kindergarten and a classroom named after President Ho Chi Minh on October 9 (local time), as part of their ongoing state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Party General Secretary To Lam visits Kyongsang kindergarten (Photo: VNA)

The delegation was treated to a music show by pupils, with traditional folk songs celebrating Vietnam–DPRK ties, love for the homeland, and a solo piano performance.

On this occasion, General Secretary To Lam presented gifts to the kindergarten’s teachers and pupils.

Founded in 1954, Kyongsang kindergarten began as a standard educational establishment before transforming in the late 1970s into a specialized music school for gifted children. Its seasoned teachers, many with 40 years of experience, teach at the school and scout musical talent across other DPRK schools.

The kindergarten enjoys special support from DPRK leaders, with multiple visits by Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and President of State Affairs. Many of its students have earned top honours in international competitions.

Kyongsang maintains strong ties with the Vietnam–DPRK Friendship Kindergarten, a gift from the DPRK Government to Vietnam in 1978. In 2010, the Vietnamese kindergarten sent 100 winter coats to Kyongsang. A cooperation agreement, signed in 2011 during a Vietnam–DPRK Friendship Association delegation's visit, led to the establishment of a classroom named after President Ho Chi Minh.

During a DPRK–Vietnam Friendship Association delegation’s visit to Vietnam on March 27, 2019, the two kindergartens co-hosted a cultural exchange event.

Later in the evening, General Secretary To Lam and his delegation attended a music show celebrating the WPK’s 80th founding anniversary.

The show celebrated the WPK’s eight-decade achievements with elaborate art and gymnastic displays honoring the nation, its founders, and current leaders. Tens of thousands of spectators used colored placards to create vast mosaic backdrops, complemented by fireworks, music, and dance.

Earlier the same day, the Vietnamese Party chief attended a state banquet hosted by WPK General Secretary and President of State Affairs Kim.

