Cambodian PM extends condolences over Vietnam’s losses caused by Bualoi

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on October 3 sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh over severe impacts caused by Typhoon Bualoi in the northern and central regions.

PM Hun Manet wrote that he is deeply saddened to learn of the heavy losses caused by Typhoon Bualoi in the northern and central localities of Vietnam, which have resulted in many deaths and left dozens of others missing, and caused numerous injuries, and serious damage to property.

Nghi Xuan commune in the central province of Ha Tinh submerged in floodwater (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of the Cambodian Government and people, the PM extended his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the Government and people of Vietnam, especially to the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured a swift recovery.

He expressed his belief that under PM Pham Minh Chinh’s wise leadership, the resilient Vietnamese people will soon overcome this difficult and challenging period.

Vietnamplus