Plan aims to facilitate Vietnam-Cambodia trade

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son has signed Decision No. 2164/QD-TTg, approving the implementation plan for the bilateral trade promotion agreement between the governments of Vietnam Cambodia for the 2025 - 2026 period.

The plan seeks to proactively and effectively carry out the commitments outlined in the agreement, with a focus on facilitating access to preferential import tariffs for goods originating from each country. These tariff preferences will be implemented ahead of the broader ASEAN tariff reduction schedule.

It also reflects the strong emphasis both governments place on their traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation. Strengthening bilateral trade, particularly in agricultural products, seafood, and industrial goods, is expected to improve livelihoods and contribute to the sustainable development of both nations.

Vehicles crossing Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

The plan includes a wide range of coordinated efforts between ministries and agencies. These include raising public awareness of the agreement’s contents, publishing Vietnam’s special preferential import tariff schedule, and issuing regulatory guidelines on import tariff quotas for selected Cambodian-origin goods, specifically dried tobacco leaves and rice.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will take the lead in disseminating information about the agreement and its associated tax incentives. It will also work closely with other relevant ministries to ensure officials involved in import-export management, as well as the broader Vietnamese business community, are well-informed about the implementation procedures.

The Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and other concerned agencies, will be responsible for issuing the decree that outlines Vietnam’s special preferential tariff schedule. Where necessary, this decree may be applied retroactively to align with the effective date of the agreement in Vietnam.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will develop and issue a circular regulating the tariff quotas applicable to imports of dried tobacco leaves and rice from Cambodia during the 2025–2026 period.

Vietnamplus