Vietnam accelerates transmission projects to support power imports from Laos

The National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) is accelerating two key 220 kV transmission line projects - Tuong Duong–Do Luong and Do Luong–Nam Cam - to strengthen power supply in Nghe An province and enable electricity imports from Laos, with completion targeted for November.

Do Luong–Nam Cam 220 kV transmission line project (Photo: VNA)

The Tuong Duong – Do Luong line spans over 80 km with two 220 kV circuits linking the Tuong Duong and Do Luong substations. In Nghe An province, all 192 tower foundations have been handed over, with 44 of 58 corridor segments cleared. Construction has completed 182 out of 192 towers and nearly 33 km of wiring.

The 37 km Do Luong – Nam Cam line, also with two circuits, has cleared 105 of 106 foundations and 38 of 51 segments. So far, 87 foundations, 83 towers and over 13 km of wiring have been completed, with work ongoing at several sites.

According to the Central Vietnam Power Projects Management Board (CPMB), the projects are broadly on schedule. But adverse weather, particularly storms between September and early October, has caused delays, especially in mountainous or flood-prone zones where access roads were damaged or sites submerged. Some localities have also yet to hand over all required land and corridor.

CPMB continues coordinating with land compensation committees and local authorities to meet with affected households, explain project policies, and encourage timely land handover.

At a review meeting on October 6, EVNNPT Deputy General Director Truong Huu Thanh commended the large volume of completed work, but stressed that overall progress still falls short of expectations.

The projects aims to transmit electricity from Lao wind farms, the Nam Mo hydropower cluster, and small and medium plants in western Nghe An to the national grid, enhancing supply reliability, strengthening regional grid connectivity, and supporting Nghe An’s industrial growth and socio-economic development.

Thanh urged CPMB and local authorities in Nghe An to promptly resolve land clearance issues and accelerate construction.

He requested contractors to add manpower, carry out foundation excavation, tower erection, and wiring simultaneously, and continue coordinating with CPMB to facilitate the handover of foundation locations for construction; while maintaining close coordination to ensure project completion by early November 2025 as directed by EVN.

VNA