Vietnam joins Russian Energy Week 2025 to foster energy cooperation

The event serves as a key platform for global discussions on current challenges and future directions in the energy and fuel sectors, with Vietnam expected to take part in a series of important bilateral engagements on its sidelines.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son (L) at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the Russian Energy Week 2025 Forum, which opened on October 15 in Moscow under the theme “Building the Energy of the Future Together.”

Ahead of the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to all delegates and guests, stressing that the forum has become one of the world’s most significant international gatherings for discussing pressing issues in the energy and fuel sectors.

President Putin noted that the forum brings together leaders of major enterprises and research institutes, policymakers, and experts from Russia and abroad to assess trends and prospects in the fuel and energy industries. Participants also exchange views on the technological challenges facing the sector and explore issues related to environmental protection and climate change.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

This year’s forum discussions focus on both short- and long-term priorities of the oil, coal, and power industries, as well as sharing experiences in strengthening technological sovereignty and advancing digital transformation in the energy and fuel sectors.

The Russian President emphasized that despite the current complex geopolitical situation, international energy cooperation remains a top priority, as it directly influences economic growth, scientific and technological progress, and quality of life worldwide. He expressed confidence that the recommendations and agreements reached during Russian Energy Week would further enhance collaboration in this strategic sector and contribute to a shared prosperous future.

The 2025 forum has attracted around 5,000 participants from 84 countries and territories, including senior executives of major energy corporations, government officials, experts, scholars, and young professionals. Over 70 events will take place within the forum’s framework, with 28 major agreements expected to be signed.

Alongside the main agenda, an exhibition showcasing Russia’s latest energy achievements and the fourth Scientific and Practical Conference will be held. The conference will discuss key topics such as technological development in the fuel and energy industries, digital transformation, energy security, forecasting, and data analysis in the energy sector.

