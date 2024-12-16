National

Vietnam-Japan Friendship House inaugurated in Long An province

A ceremony was held in Mekong Delta province of Long An on December 15 to inaugurate the Vietnam-Japan Friendship House.

vietnam-japan-9140.jpg.webp
Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Vietnam-Japan Friendship House in Mekong Delta province of Long An (Photo: VNA)

Construction of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship House began in July last year as part of the integrated Waterpoint urban area. Spanning nearly 7,000 sq.m, the project features various functional zones, including a cultural house, restaurants, an exhibition area, and miniature landscapes showcasing the cultural characteristics of both Vietnam and Japan.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chairman of the Long An Provincial People’s Committee emphasised that the inauguration of the Friendship House underscores the province’s commitment to preserving and strengthening the enduring relationship between Vietnam and Japan. He added that the project will enrich cultural activities for residents of Long An and nearby provinces.

Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Ono Masuo, highlighted the robust political, economic, and cultural ties between Vietnam and Japan, noting that Vietnam is becoming an increasingly significant and equal partner for Japan. The diplomat expressed his hope that the Vietnam-Japan Friendship House will serve as a hub for cultural exchange between the two nations in the Mekong Delta region and a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.

Currently, Japan ranks fourth among the 40 countries and territories investing in Long An, with a total registered capital of nearly US$1 billion. These investments are concentrated in districts such as Duc Hoa, Ben Luc, Can Giuoc, and Tan An City.

Japanese projects in Long An primarily focus on sectors such as the production of artificial wood panels and wood products, the production and assembly of electronic components, textiles and garments, animal feed production, and food processing.

The Japanese business community is one of the largest in the province and has made significant contributions to local socio-economic development.

VNA

Tags

Vietnam-Japan Friendship House a cultural house cultural characteristics of both Vietnam and Japan local socio-economic development

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn