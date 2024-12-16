Vietnam-Japan Friendship House inaugurated in Long An province

A ceremony was held in Mekong Delta province of Long An on December 15 to inaugurate the Vietnam-Japan Friendship House.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Vietnam-Japan Friendship House in Mekong Delta province of Long An (Photo: VNA)

Construction of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship House began in July last year as part of the integrated Waterpoint urban area. Spanning nearly 7,000 sq.m, the project features various functional zones, including a cultural house, restaurants, an exhibition area, and miniature landscapes showcasing the cultural characteristics of both Vietnam and Japan.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chairman of the Long An Provincial People’s Committee emphasised that the inauguration of the Friendship House underscores the province’s commitment to preserving and strengthening the enduring relationship between Vietnam and Japan. He added that the project will enrich cultural activities for residents of Long An and nearby provinces.

Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Ono Masuo, highlighted the robust political, economic, and cultural ties between Vietnam and Japan, noting that Vietnam is becoming an increasingly significant and equal partner for Japan. The diplomat expressed his hope that the Vietnam-Japan Friendship House will serve as a hub for cultural exchange between the two nations in the Mekong Delta region and a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.

Currently, Japan ranks fourth among the 40 countries and territories investing in Long An, with a total registered capital of nearly US$1 billion. These investments are concentrated in districts such as Duc Hoa, Ben Luc, Can Giuoc, and Tan An City.

Japanese projects in Long An primarily focus on sectors such as the production of artificial wood panels and wood products, the production and assembly of electronic components, textiles and garments, animal feed production, and food processing.

The Japanese business community is one of the largest in the province and has made significant contributions to local socio-economic development.

