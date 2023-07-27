Vietnam, Japan foster cooperation in renewable, clean energy projects

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 27 hosted a reception for Steven Winn, Chief Global Strategist and Senior Managing Executive Officer of JERA Co. Inc.

Ha highly appreciated Japanese large corporations, including JERA Co.Inc., for actively researching and proposing investment in renewable and clean energy projects to contribute to the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), Vietnam's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero, and Japan's Asian Zero Emission Community (AZEC) initiative.

The Deputy PM affirmed that Vietnam is a developing country but has made very strong commitments to net-zero gas emissions and JETP.

Ha said he hoped that Japanese and Vietnamese energy enterprises will closely cooperate in the implementation of clean and renewable energy projects in line with the National Power Development Plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 (known as the National Power Development Plan VIII) in the spirit of "transferring technology for mutual development and profit sharing".

The Deputy PM suggested JERA Co. Inc. participate in the pilot energy project under the AZEC initiative in Vietnam.

The Government, ministries and agencies of Vietnam will actively remove difficulties and obstacles related to procedures and create favourable conditions for JERA in the deployment as well as take advantage of mechanisms so that the price is affordable to users in the country, Ha added.

He went on to say that JERA has carried out an emission reduction strategy effectively in Japan and hoped that it will also achieve this goal in Vietnam.

For his part, Winn said JERA is looking for investment opportunities in Vietnam in the fields of gas-fueled power and offshore wind power with the most advanced technologies.

He told his host that JERA leaders are looking forwards to participating in the conversion of coal-fired power plants to gas-fueled power plants with new kinds of fuel such as green hydrogen, green ammonia and biomass in the Southeast Asian country.