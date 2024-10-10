Vietnam invests in AI, technology for improved disaster response

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha requested the maintenance of smooth information updates during all types of disasters like the recent Typhoon No.3.



This is the request of the Deputy Prime Minister in yesterday’s meeting to evaluate the work of ensuring information for command and control in disaster prevention and emergency situations, organized at the Government and Prime Minister's Information and Command Center in Hanoi.

Besides the above command, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha also stressed the necessity to maintain constant connectivity to the on-site locations of disasters, to have real-time synthesis and to provide monitoring and observation data, along with the establishment of simulation models to serve command and control work.

This is an extremely difficult and burdensome task that requires continued investment and upgrading to ensure a sustainable command and control information system; unified, focused, and shared data from the Government, ministries, agencies, specialized and professional bodies to local authorities.

Therefore, the Deputy Prime Minister assigned agencies with the functions of forecasting, warning, and monitoring, such as meteorology, hydrology, and reservoirs, to review and propose investment projects, the application of technology and AI software to analyze and build simulation models to serve command and decision-making.

As to technical infrastructure, ministries and agencies must review and propose investment projects to upgrade meteorological, hydrological, and telecommunications stations in sync with energy infrastructure and telecommunications transmission lines in order to be able to withstand super typhoons, increasingly extreme natural disasters, or unavoidable and urgent situations.

The meeting also discussed the results of implementing the Civil Defense Law, the development of decrees, and the organization of the National Civil Defense Steering Committee.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Tam