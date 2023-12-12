Vietnam International Digital Week opens in Quang Ninh

The Vietnam International Digital Week 2023 opened in the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 12.

Opening ceremony of Vietnam International Digital Week 2023 (Photo: VNA)

The four-day program, the second of its kind, includes conferences, seminars and forums with the participation of representatives from management agencies, associations and businesses of ASEAN member countries and their dialogue partners.

They are expected to share experiences in issues related to policy planning, development strategies, technology and human resources, and propose solutions to major challenges and opportunities in the digital technology era for the ASEAN region and the world.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Cao Tuong Huy emphasised that the event is an opportunity for the locality to listen to experiences and solutions of ministers and representatives from international organisations and businesses in implementing digital transformation and developing digital government - digital economy - digital society.

This also offers a chance for Vietnamese and international enterprises to connect and establish partnerships to jointly research and develop artificial intelligence (AI) applications and introduce AI products developed by Vietnam to international friends, he added.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung stated that the development of AI brings about both opportunities and challenges, and decisions on how to use and regulate AI will play a decisive role in shaping the future.

Within the framework of the Vietnam International Digital Week 2023, delegates from countries are expected to focus on exchanging views on cooperation in technology development and popularisation of artificial intelligence applications, and 5G development and commercialization; and share experiences in developing and exploiting digital infrastructure for digital government, accelerating digital infrastructure development, and building a safe and diverse cyberspace.

The opening and highlight of the event was a roundtable conference on narrow AI development and application.

