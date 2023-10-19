Vietnam-HCMC tourism promotional programs to be held in countries

The organization of events will help the municipal Tourism Department grasp the information of tourism trends and development strategies of the countries, and connect with international partners to bring visitors to Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular.

The HCMC Department of Tourism is carrying out promoting Vietnam-HCMC tourism promotional program in the US. The event includes activities such as introducing destinations, new tourism products, Vietnamese cuisine, performances of traditional music, and others.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the HCMC Tourism Department said that the event opened up more opportunities for visitor growth between the two countries in the coming time. It also affirmed that the new visa policies create favorable conditions for visitors and overseas Vietnamese in the US to come to Vietnam and HCMC.

She hoped that travelers would choose HCMC as their first destination before traveling to provinces, cities, and other nations.