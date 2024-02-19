Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2023 Gala waiting for winners tonight

The Golden Ball Awards 2023 ceremony will kick off at Ben Thanh Theater in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City on the night of February 19.

The gala night will honor the contributions and achievements of Vietnamese football players during 2023 and choose the winners from the top five nominees of 12 categories comprising the men's and women’s categories of the Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ball Awards; the Futsal's Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ball Awards; the Male and Female Young Player of the Year Awards and the Excellent Foreign Player of the Year.

The Vietnam Golden Ball Award was launched by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in 1995. After 29 years of organization, the award has become an annual Vietnamese Golden Ball Award with the purpose of honoring and recognizing the contributions and achievements of Vietnamese football players during the year.

A list of top five and three candidates for six main categories of the Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2023 includes: Players are in a list of top five nominees for the men's category of the Golden Ball Awards 2023. Top five nominees for the men's category of the Golden Ball Awards are players Bui Hoang Viet Anh (Hanoi Police Football Club), Nguyen Hoang Duc (The Cong Viettel Football Club), Pham Tuan Hai (Hanoi FC), Dang Van Lam (MerryLand Quy Nhon Binh Dinh Football Club) and Ho Tan Tai (Hanoi Police Football Club). Femal footbal players are in a list of top five nominees for the women's category of the Golden Ball Awards 2023. Top five nominees for the women's category of the Golden Ball Awards include Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha (Hanoi I FC), Huynh Nhu (Lank FC), Tran Thi Kim Thanh (Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club), Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy (Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club) and Pham Hai Yen (Hanoi I FC). Five players belong to a list of top nominees for the category of the Futsal Golden Ball Awards 2023. Top five nominees for the category of the Futsal Golden Ball Awards include Pham Duc Hoa (Thai Son Nam HCMC Football Club), Nhan Gia Hung ( Thai Son Nam HCMC Football Club), Chau Doan Phat (Thai Son Nam HCMC Football Club), Lam Tan Phat (Sahako FC) and Ho Van Y (Thai Son Nam HCMC Football Club). Top three candidates for Male Young Player of the Year Awards are Nguyen Dinh Bac (Quang Nam FC), Khuat Van Khang (The Cong Viettel FC) and Nguyen Thai Son (Dong A Thanh Hoa FC). Top three candidates for Female Young Player of the Year Awards are Ngoc Minh Chuyen (Thai Nguyen T&T Football Club), Vu Thi Hoa ( Hanoi I FC) and Vu Thi Hoa (Phong Phu Ha Nam FC). Top three nominees for the category of the excellent Foreign Player of the Year include Bruno Cunha Cantanhede (Dong A Thanh Hoa/The Cong Viettel FC), Jesus Silva Jhon Cley (Hanoi Police/LPBank Hoang Anh Gia Lai Football Club) and Rafaelson Bezerra Fernandes (Binh Dinh/Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC).

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong