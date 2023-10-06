Vietnam - Germany cooperation more and more effective: HCMC Vice Chairman

According to Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, over the past 50 years, the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Germany have increasingly developed effectively and comprehensively.

The German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday evening held a ceremony for the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of German Unification Day (October 3, 1990 - October 3, 2023).

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, on behalf of the government and people of Ho Chi Minh City congratulated Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany Josefine Wallat, consulate general staff, and German citizens living and working in the southern largest city.

Ho Chi Minh City has lately welcomed delegations of the German government and business leaders as well as many other localities in Germany coming to Vietnam to seek trade opportunities and the potential for cooperation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General Josefine Wallat affirmed that Germany is ready to support Vietnam during the energy transition period as well as adaptation to the increasingly unavoidable consequences of climate change. According to her, Germany will not only support the construction of metro line 2 in Ho Chi Minh City and different projects to exploit sustainable energy sources but also build a forestry partnership system.

Vice Chairman Hoan affirmed bilateral cooperation has increasingly developed effectively and comprehensively with regular delegation exchanges even during the Covid-19 epidemic, senior leaders of the two countries still had phone calls.

Vietnam always considers Germany to be a reliable and important partner in Europe. Furthermore, Germany is Vietnam's largest trade partner among European Union countries with two-way trade turnover growth of over 10 percent a year, reaching over US$ 12 billion in 2022. Ho Chi Minh City- Germany trade turnover reached $2 billion in 2022.

German businesses are currently pouring investment into 242 projects in Ho Chi Minh City with a total registered capital of nearly $370 million, ranking 14 out of 120 countries and territories investing in the city.