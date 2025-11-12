Vietnam Foodexpo 2025 boosts market expansion for Vietnamese food firms

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang speaks at the event

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang emphasized that after more than a decade of supporting businesses, Vietnam Foodexpo has become a trusted national forum for the food industry, helping elevate the image of the national brand and expand export markets. She made the remarks at the opening of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2025 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2025), held today at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC, HCMC).

Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the event brings together nearly 400 enterprises with more than 500 booths from close to 20 countries and territories.

Thousands of products are on display, spanning agricultural and seafood ingredients, processed foods and beverages, as well as modern machinery, packaging, preservation, and food safety technologies.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said that this year’s exhibition is not only a showcase of Vietnamese and global food excellence, but also a clear testament to the growing appeal of Vietnam’s food market in the eyes of international partners.

Delegates at Vietnam Foodexpo 2025 visit the Japanese pavilion to observe advanced agricultural drying technology.

She noted that as the global economy shifts toward green models and sustainable consumption, the Ministry is launching a program for 2026–2030 to promote science and technology in sustainable production and consumption. The initiative aims to develop green products, reduce input materials, improve production efficiency, and help businesses especially small and micro enterprises which access green finance as they transition to sustainable models.

A highlight of the exhibition is the Vietnam National Brand Pavilion, showcasing signature products that demonstrate the production capacity and competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises. Meanwhile, the Digital Trade Promotion and Food Industry Investment Ecosystem Zone reflects the Ministry’s strong commitment to digital transformation in the trade and industry sectors.

A wide range of Dong Thap’s distinctive farm produce is on display at Vietnam Foodexpo 2025.

For the first time, Vietnam Foodexpo 2025 is also held online via the Arobid TradeXpo platform, extending business connectivity between Vietnamese enterprises and global partners from November 12 to 30, 2025. Within just one month of registration opening, the exhibition has recorded over 2,000 international buyer sign-ups from nearly 50 countries and territories. This shows the growing trust and interest of global markets in Vietnam’s food industry and the strong appeal of Vietnam Foodexpo on the international food and beverage stage.

According to Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang, the Vietnamese food sector is poised for a breakthrough as global demand for green, safe, and healthy products continues to rise. “Vietnam Foodexpo 2025 is not merely a branding platform which serves as a vital springboard for Vietnamese enterprises to capture market trends, adopt new technologies, expand global partnerships, and affirm the position of Vietnamese food on the world map,” she affirmed.

With its increasing scale and reach, Vietnam Foodexpo 2025 is expected to remain a launchpad for Vietnamese businesses to strengthen brand recognition, boost exports, and advance the goal of transforming Vietnam into a modern, safe, and sustainable food production and processing hub in the region.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan