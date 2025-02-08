Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee’s delegation offers 100 gifts in HCMC

A delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee yesterday visited District 6 and Binh Chanh District to present gifts to policy beneficiary families, revolutionary contributors and near-poor households.

The delegation was led by Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee To Thi Bich Chau.

On behalf of the delegation, Vice President To Thi Bich Chau stated that in 2024 and during the 2025 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the VFF system at all levels organized visits to hand over more than seven million gifts worth over VND4.5 trillion (US$178 million) and extend Tet greetings to revolutionary contributors, policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged individuals.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee To Thi Bich Chau (6th, R) and Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan (5th, R) hand over gifts to policy beneficiaries.

On this occasion, the delegation presented 100 gifts to the poor, revolutionary contributors and policy beneficiary families in District 6 and Binh Chanh District.

Vice President of the VFF Central Committee To Thi Bich Chau extended best wishes for health, joyfulness and success to the policy beneficiary families, revolutionary contributors and near-poor households residing in District 6 and Binh Chanh District.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong