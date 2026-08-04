Gia Lai backs ICISE to boost advanced research, satellite stations

Gia Lai joins forces with ICISE in establishing four advanced research teams, installing a BIOMASS satellite station, and rolling out talent incentives to turn the region into a global scientific hub.

Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee, Pham Anh Tuan (L) and Prof. Tran Thanh Van (Photo: ICISE)

Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee, Pham Anh Tuan, has agreed in principle to back the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in developing four core research teams focused on neutrino physics, astrophysics, quantum physics, and biophysics. The province will also support the deployment of a marine monitoring post and a satellite signal reception station.

The decision was outlined in an official communique from the provincial administration following high-level talks between the province’s Chairman Pham Anh Tuan and Prof. Tran Thanh Van, founder and director of ICISE, regarding ICISE's long-term development roadmap and international research partnerships.

Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee Pham Anh Tuan praised the instrumental role played by Prof. Tran Thanh Van and ICISE in advancing basic research and fostering global scientific ties in the region. He assured that Gia Lai will fully accompany the centre, laying the groundwork to turn the province into a thriving destination for top scientific talent worldwide.

The Provincial Chairman tasked the Department of Science and Technology with leading and advising on the implementation of the Provincial People's Council's resolution to boost scientific, technological, and innovative capabilities with international dimensions. The department was also instructed to propose talent attraction mechanisms to draw high-caliber research groups to the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) and the Institute for Interdisciplinary Research in Science and Education (IFIRSE).

Meanwhile, ICISE was requested to draft the architectural and structural design for laboratory facilities and administrative offices for IFIRSE, catering to its four fundamental research teams in neutrino physics, astrophysics, quantum physics, and biophysics.

Additionally, relevant provincial departments and agencies were directed to assist ICISE in formulating investment mechanisms and strategies to leverage and socialize resources for project execution while actively seeking investors to resume the "Hotel for Science" project.

Researchers from the Neutrino Physics Group at IFIRSE discuss their scientific work. (Photo: ICISE)

Regarding international cooperation, the Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee directed ICISE to submit detailed proposals for two major projects, including an Oceanographic Observation Station and a BIOMASS Satellite Signal Reception Station. The Department of Science and Technology was instructed to coordinate the completion of project dossiers for submission to the Provincial People's Committee within 2026.

In addition, ICISE was tasked with drafting a comprehensive plan to host the international conference "Quy Nhon Dialogue on Climate and Transition" for provincial approval.

Meanwhile, the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism were requested to jointly assess the feasibility of launching direct charter flights connecting Bangkok and Quy Nhon to transport international delegates attending the conference.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh