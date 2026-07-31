Ministry forms 6G Steering Committee as 5G roll-out expands

The Ministry of Science and Technology has established 6G Steering Committee to prepare for next-generation wireless technology, while accelerating 5G expansion that now covers approximately 92 percent of the population.

The 6G Steering Committee comprises telecommunications and radio frequency regulators, businesses, and universities to research 6G technology.

Speaking at the ministry's regular press briefing on July 31, Nguyen Anh Cuong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam has made significant progress in the research, development, and nationwide commercial deployment of 5G technology.

As of early 2026, telecommunications companies had deployed more than 40,000 5G base transceiver stations (BTS), providing coverage to about 92 percent of the population, with more than 24 million 5G subscribers. Vietnam has also mastered several core 5G technologies, with domestic companies successfully researching and manufacturing internationally standardized 5G equipment and gradually commercializing the technology.

Deputy Director Nguyen Anh Cuong said research on 6G technology is already underway globally, although 5G has only recently been commercially deployed in many countries.

To keep pace with global technological trends, prepare human resources and infrastructure, and continue improving the regulatory framework to meet society's needs, the Ministry of Science and Technology has established the 6G Steering Committee, comprising telecommunications and radio frequency management agencies, businesses, and universities, to conduct research on 6G technology.

Nguyen Anh Cuong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (Photo: Tran Binh)

According to the Deputy Director of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority, businesses and universities will be able to access 6G technology from the early stage of standards development. This will provide an opportunity for them to participate in developing 6G standards, gain early access to the technology, and proactively prepare for deploying 6G in line with the country's conditions.

Reports from telecommunications companies show that after more than three months of implementing Circular No. 08/2026/TT-BKHCN, more than 114 million active mobile subscriber numbers have been cross-checked against the National Population Database. Of these, nearly 99 million subscriber numbers have been successfully verified as belonging to their registered users.

More than 13 million subscriber numbers have had one-way service suspended for failing to update and standardize subscriber information as required. These subscriber numbers will have two-way services suspended from August 15 and will be reclaimed from August 20 if users still fail to complete the required information updates.

Subscriber numbers reclaimed in accordance with the regulations will be retained and reused by telecommunications companies under their standard business and operational procedures, similar to newly issued subscriber numbers.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan