Data and digital technologies enhance public security in Ho Chi Minh City

Police units across Ho Chi Minh City are increasingly using digital technologies, integrated databases and smart applications to improve public services, strengthen community policing and respond more effectively to public safety incidents.

From robot receptionists that assist residents with administrative procedures to integrated population databases, surveillance cameras and mobile applications such as VNeID and SOS Public Security, police units across Ho Chi Minh City are incorporating digital tools into their daily operations to improve public services and local security management.

Digital services improve administrative procedures

On a recent Saturday morning, the administrative service center at Dong Thanh Commune Police remained busy as officers and local security personnel helped residents apply for citizen identification cards, residence verification, permanent residence registration and Level 2 electronic identification accounts through VNeID.

At the reception area, a robot assistant named Quynh Nga answered visitors' questions, providing contact information for neighborhood police officers, listing required documents and explaining administrative procedures within seconds.

Residents said the digital service has made it much easier to obtain information. Previously, people often had to visit multiple offices or seek assistance from different staff members. Now they receive guidance immediately upon arrival, supported by officers and automated information systems.

Dao Duc Huy, a resident, said the robot also helped him obtain updated information following recent administrative boundary changes. He noted that digital technologies have shortened waiting times while reducing the workload for frontline officers, particularly benefiting people who frequently work away from home.

Dong Thanh Commune is home to more than 200,000 residents. According to Senior Colonel Le Duc Tuy, head of the commune police, the station previously handled 400-500 visitors daily seeking administrative services, with the number rising to 600-700 during peak periods. Most inquiries concerned required documents, application procedures and contact information.

The robot receptionist now handles many of these routine questions, allowing officers to focus on more complex cases requiring personalized assistance. In addition, the commune police's official Zalo and Facebook channels enable residents to obtain procedural information before visiting the office.

Dong Thanh Commune police officers guide residents on how to interact with the robot receptionist. (Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Tan)

Digital tools strengthen public security

In Trung My Tay Ward, police officers and youth volunteers have organized outreach campaigns encouraging residents to install the VNeID and SOS Public Security applications.

Police are training residents to share their location, photos and videos when reporting crimes, traffic accidents, fires or other emergencies, enabling faster responses from law enforcement.

The ward has also installed surveillance cameras along key roads and in residential areas, with live feeds connected to the local police headquarters to support crime prevention, criminal investigations and traffic management.

These initiatives have expanded public participation in maintaining security and order by enabling residents to provide real-time information from incident scenes, helping police quickly identify locations, assess situations and dispatch officers.

Meanwhile, Tan Son Nhat Ward Police are using the National Population Database alongside specialized software to manage residency records, process reports submitted through VNeID, verify information and investigate cases.

Surveillance cameras, online temporary residence reporting systems, temporary residence registration software for foreigners and the SOS Public Security application have become important tools for monitoring local security conditions.

The ward police have published more than 1,200 public information posts on social media, assisted nearly 600 residents in installing the SOS Public Security application and distributed 500 public notices across residential areas, schools and businesses.

Experiences from several localities show that digital technologies and data integration have significantly improved community policing, crime prevention and public legal awareness. They also enable police and local authorities to respond more quickly, accurately and effectively to emerging situations.

At Hoa Hung Ward, integrating the National Population Database with surveillance cameras and the VNeID platform has helped shorten the time needed to receive, verify and process public reports. By leveraging digitized information, police can better monitor population movements, identify potential public security risks and conduct investigations more efficiently. The ward plans to further expand its surveillance camera network, develop digital mapping applications and enhance the use of population data. As road networks, residential areas, security hotspots and public reports become increasingly integrated into digital platforms, police say patrol planning, resource deployment and incident verification will become more targeted and effective, further strengthening public security management.

By Nguyen Tan, Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong