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Vietnamese agricultural products shipped to the Middle East by air

SGGP

A chartered flight operated by the UAE’s Lulu Group has transported nearly 98 tons of fresh Vietnamese agricultural products to the Middle East, marking a step forward in improving export logistics for perishable goods.

The Foreign Market Development Department under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade said that Lulu Group recently organized a charter flight from Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City, to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables from Vietnam to markets in the Middle East.

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Shipments are unloaded at the airport. (Photo: VNA)

According to Mr. M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group, the shipment included around 98 tons of produce such as lemons, dragon fruit, pomelo and jackfruit, sourced from the country’s Southern provinces.

Given the perishable nature of fresh produce, the unit decided to charter a dedicated aircraft to shorten transit time, ensure product quality and maintain a stable supply chain.

The logistics initiative is expected to create more opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to integrate deeper into global supply chains.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

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