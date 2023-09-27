Vietnam Exchange becomes formal member of World Federation of Exchanges

Vietnam Exchange (VNX) is officially approved to be a formal member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in WFE’s annual meeting, held on September 19-21, 2023.



This is a breakthrough of VNX in its international integration process, positively contributing to attracting even more foreign capital into the domestic stock market.

Thanks to this, VNX’s sub-units, namely HCMC Stock Exchange (HOSE) and Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), will both enjoy the benefits of a formal member of WFX.

That VNX becomes a formal member of WFE is a part of the great efforts to unify VNX’s international partnerships, helping its foreign affairs tasks turn more economical, consistent, effective, pervasive.

In 2022, VNX also became an official member of ASEAN Exchanges, the ASEAN+3 Bond Market Forum (ABMF), and the Asian and Oceanian Stock Exchanges Federation (AOSEF).