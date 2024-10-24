Vietnam, EU vow to enhance cooperation, upgrade bilateral relations

Vietnam and the EU have reviewed bilateral cooperation within the framework of their Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) at the fifth meeting of their Joint Committee held recently in Hanoi.

Vietnamese and EU delegates to the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, while the EU side was headed by Director General for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS) Niclas Kvarnström.

At the October 22 meeting, the two sides emphasized the rapidly growing and diverse relationship, demonstrated by a dynamic agenda that covers meetings and visits, including those at the highest levels.

Building on recent engagements between leaders of the two sides and looking forward to the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, Vietnam and the EU agreed to work together to upgrade their bilateral relationship in the near future.

In this context, they consented to discuss and deepen collaboration in new areas such as a just energy transition and connectivity, including transport, digital transformation, critical materials, semiconductors, research and innovation, and education. They said this cooperation would create new potential and momentum for the relationship, benefiting both sides.

The EU provided updates on new policies under the European Green Deal like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), including a proposal to extend the transition period for these regulations by 12 months. It welcomed Vietnam’s proactive approach to the EUDR, while the Southeast Asian nation expressed its appreciation for the measures assisting Vietnamese suppliers in adhering to these new regulations.

The meeting also facilitated exchanges on the ASEAN-EU relations and a wide range of political and security issues in the Indo-Pacific and others. The two sides shared views on tensions in the Middle East, the East Sea, and Myanmar, and agreed on the need to seek peaceful solutions on the basis of international law and the UN Charter.

Regarding the East Sea issue, they expressed deep concern over recent developments and reaffirmed the importance of ensuring peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight. They emphasized the necessity for all parties to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through peaceful means, in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

They committed to enhancing security and defense cooperation through the Vietnam-EU Defence and Security Dialogue.

Vietnam and the EU touched upon trade and investment, including tax cooperation, and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement, benefiting both sides. They reviewed progress in the fisheries sector, including ongoing efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Both sides expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation in connectivity and sustainable development, particularly within the framework of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, with a special focus on the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). They also committed to advancing the green energy transition in Vietnam, in line with its net-zero emissions targets by 2050.

They shared their stance on and objectives for upcoming international negotiations related to climate, environment, and biodiversity, with the aim of building initiatives for long-term global sustainable development.

Vietnamplus