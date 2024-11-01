Vietnam enhances NGO program and project delivery

VUFO Vice President Nguyen Ngoc Hung speaks at conference

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) today organized a conference in Hanoi to share insights into the operations of foreign NGOs in Vietnam, examine the implementation of relevant regulations, and explore collaborative opportunities for the future.

While chairing the conference, VUFO Vice President Nguyen Ngoc Hung who is also Vice Chairman of the Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organizations, was providing an overview of Vietnam's socio-economic landscape from the beginning of 2024 to the present.

He asserted that all levels and sectors have exerted significant efforts to address challenges in order to promote socio-economic development, resulting in numerous positive outcomes for Vietnam's socio-economic landscape.

Furthermore, Vietnam's foreign relations have experienced notable progress in recent months, characterized by dynamic diplomatic engagements involving Vietnamese leaders. Currently, Vietnam maintains relations with 194 countries and has established strategic and comprehensive partnerships with 30 nations, including major developed countries.

Additionally, Vietnam is an active participant in ASEAN and 70 other multilateral frameworks, and it engages in market relations with 224 countries and territories. These statistics reflect the extensive development of Vietnam's foreign relations.

The VUFO Vice President revealed that the establishment of partnerships consistently highlights the importance of fostering people-to-people exchanges and enhancing human development in the joint statements between Vietnam and other nations. This initiative is being actively pursued by the Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organizations and VUFO.

With the purpose of fostering people-to-people exchanges and enhancing human development in the joint statements between Vietnam and other nations, VUFO and the Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organizations have successfully organized ten events over the past year to engage with international partners. The most recent of these took place on September 22, when General Secretary and President To Lam met with American representatives in New York. These activities are significant, reflecting the commitment of Vietnamese leaders to the principles of people-to-people diplomacy.

Mr. Hung emphasized the need for foreign NGOs to continue their collaboration, consultation, and exchanges with agencies involved in the Working Committee on Foreign NGOs and VUFO. This cooperation is essential for identifying and developing strategies and plans that support Vietnam's development, as well as for addressing challenges and obstacles faced by these organizations in their operations within the country.

He also stated that a key priority for VUFO and the Working Committee on Foreign NGOs moving forward will be to advance development projects and programs through foreign NGOs, while also streamlining administrative procedures for their operations.

At the conference, delegates heard from representatives of the VUFO People's Aid Coordination Board who provided an overview of the current state of foreign NGO operations in Vietnam.

Additionally, representatives from the Ministry of Public Security shared information on the administrative procedures for obtaining seals, and a representative from the Hanoi Tax Department explained the details of Government Decision No. 06/2016/QD-TTg, which outlines personal income tax exemptions for foreign experts involved in foreign NGO programs and projects in Vietnam.

By Luu Thuy – Translated By Anh Quan